Kerala govt rejects ADGP's report on Thrissur Pooram disruption, re-investigation likely

The investigation report by ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar regarding the disturbances at Thrissur Pooram has been rejected by the Home Secretary, who dismissed claims of external interference. The Home Secretary called for further inquiry and recommended an investigation against the ADGP, based on issues raised by the DGP.

Thrissur: The Kerala government has rejected the report of ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar regarding the issues leading to the disruption of Thrissur Pooram in 2024. The Home Department secretary has proposed re-investigation into the incident. Similarly, the ADGP will also face a probe.

The Home Secretary dismissed the report, which stated that there was no external interference in the disturbances during the Thrissur Pooram. The Home Secretary has suggested the need for a further inquiry. Additionally, a recommendation for an investigation against the ADGP has been made, based on the issues raised by the DGP. It has been advised that a higher-level inquiry against the ADGP is necessary, along with the suggestion for another investigation into the disturbances at the Pooram, likely to be led by the Crime Branch.

The CPI had strongly criticized the ADGP's report during a state cabinet meeting yesterday, leading to the current situation where a new investigation is being prepared.

The ADGP report states that the Thrissur Pooram disruption was not caused by any internal or external sabotage. However, the report criticizes the Devaswom Board's interference. The report notes that the decision to switch off the lights was made under the leadership of Devaswom authorities, despite police attempts to negotiate.

The report blames the Devaswom Board's uncooperativeness for escalating the issue. Notably, the report does not recommend action against anyone.

