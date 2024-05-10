Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jesna missing case: Thiruvananthapuram court orders further investigation

    Jesna missing case: The petition was filed by her father James Joseph seeking further investigation into the case. James had produced some pictures related to the case in a sealed cover in court yesterday. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 10, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram CJM Court ordered for further investigation is Jesna missing case today. The petition was filed by her father James Joseph seeking further investigation into the case. James had produced some pictures related to the case in a sealed cover in court yesterday. 

    The Central Bureau of Investigation ended the investigation of Jasna, who went missing five years ago on January 3. The case of Jasna's disappearance has been surrounded by mystery from the beginning. Suspicions initially fell on her father, a friend, and several other notable individuals. The investigation explored various possibilities, including murder, suicide, elopement in love, and even connections to international terrorist organizations. 

    The incident related to the case took place in March 2018. Jasna Mariya Thomas, a second-year B.Com. student of St Dominic College went missing from her home in Pathanamthitta. She went to her relative's home in Mundakkayam and never came back. The CCTV footage showed that she had gone to Erumeli. She did not pick up the call when she left the home.

     Following this, a case was registered at the police station. The investigation was conducted by checking the phone in the house, however, no evidence was found. About two lakh phone numbers were collected for the investigation and 4000 were scrutinized.

    Meanwhile, there were also reports that Jasna was seen several times in different locations. Thus, the investigation team went directly to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kodagu. The initial phase of the investigation centered around Jasna's residence, where authorities conducted intensive scrutiny for several days. Close family members, including her father James, underwent multiple rounds of questioning. 

