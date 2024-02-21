Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Financial crisis hits Kerala education: SSLC-Plus Two exams in jeopardy due to lack of funds; check details

    The education department has issued an order allowing schools to utilize funds allocated for daily expenses in the event of insufficient funds to conduct SSLC - Plus Two examinations.

    Financial crisis hits Kerala education: SSLC-Plus Two exams in jeopardy due to lack of funds; check details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The education department has issued an order allowing schools to utilize funds allocated for daily expenses in the event of insufficient funds to conduct SSLC - Plus Two examinations. This move aims to address financial constraints in organizing the SSLC and higher secondary exams. The order specifies that once funds are received from the government, schools will be reimbursed for the expenses incurred. This initiative seeks to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations despite budgetary challenges.

    The examination secretary and director of public education have written to the government, seeking permission to draw money from the PD account for the daily expenses of schools. An order has now been issued permitting this. The permission was given on the condition that the money should be reinvested as soon as it is received. 

    Last year, the higher secondary exams incurred expenses of Rs 21 crore, while VHSE exams cost Rs 11 crore, and the SSLC IT exam amounted to Rs 12 crore. This totaled a debt of Rs 44 crore owed to the public education department for examinations conducted during the academic year 2022–23. Despite efforts to address the financial crisis, including several meetings to resolve issues related to printing answer papers, the situation remains unresolved. 

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Here's the first prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala: Consumer court recognizes resort's negligence, grants Rs 2 crore compensation to bereaved parents rkn

    Kerala: Consumer court recognizes resort's negligence, grants Rs 2 crore compensation to bereaved parents

    Kerala: Even after 40 days, Idukki elephant attack victim's family gets only Rs 50,000; check details anr

    Kerala: Even after 40 days, Idukki elephant attack victim's family gets only Rs 50,000; check details

    Kerala: Supplyco issues gag order, warns media against filming outlets rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco issues gag order, warns media against filming outlets

    Kerala: Over 30 Law College students protest, threaten suicide citing management irregularities in Thodupuzha anr

    Kerala: Over 30 Law College students protest, threaten suicide citing management irregularities in Thodupuzha

    Recent Stories

    Who was Fali S Nariman, the jurist who stood up to Indira Gandhi? All you need to know AJR

    Who was Fali S Nariman, the jurist who stood up to Indira Gandhi? All you need to know

    Video Madonna accidentally falls from chair during live concert in Seattle; Here's what she did RBA

    Video: Madonna accidentally falls from chair during live concert in Seattle; Here's what she did

    cricket Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise osf

    Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Here's the first prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Miscreants attack Journalist's house in Bengaluru, investigation underway vkp

    Miscreants attack Journalist’s house in Bengaluru, investigation underway

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon