Cholera outbreak in Thiruvananthapuram: 11 people under treatment; sample results of four expected today

In Neyyattinkara, a 10-year-old resident is diagnosed with the disease, and 11 others are being treated for symptoms. More sample results are expected today, and testing is ongoing in a public health lab.

Thiruvananthapuram: More samples from the Karunya hostel in Neyyattinkara, where cholera has been confirmed, are expected today. Currently, a 10-year-old boy has been diagnosed with the disease, and 11 individuals are undergoing treatment for symptoms. Results for the samples from four of these individuals are anticipated today. Testing is being conducted in a public health lab, and those with symptoms are receiving treatment in various hospitals.

Relatives of the 26-year-old man named Anu, who died from diarrhea are currently under observation, along with other residents of the center's men's hostel, who are also being monitored. The source of the disease remains unidentified. A 15-member Rapid Response Team, led by the District Medical Officer (DMO), is coordinating the response efforts. Additionally, the health department has issued a warning for the entire Thiruvananthapuram district.

Following the diagnosis of cholera in the ten-year-old boy, the health department has launched an investigation to identify the source of the infection. The boy's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Ten other residents of Karunya Hostel are being treated for symptoms and their samples have been sent for testing. Over the past six months, nine cases of cholera have been confirmed in the state. The last confirmed cholera death in the state was in 2017.

Cholera is a bacterial disease typically spread through contaminated water. It causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, and if left untreated, it can be fatal within hours, even in previously healthy individuals.

Prevention methods for cholera include improved sanitation and access to clean water. Oral cholera vaccines offer reasonable protection for about six months and also help protect against another type of diarrhea caused by E. coli.

Latest Videos