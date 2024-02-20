Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Centre wants us to withdraw Supreme Court plea seeking access to funds: Kerala FM Balagopal

    Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that the Centre has demanded the state to withdraw cases against the central government at the Supreme Court if the required amount to the state has to be released.

    Centre wants us to withdraw Supreme Court plea seeking access to funds: Kerala FM Balagopal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    Kollam: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the central government asked to withdraw the case filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre accusing it of undermining its fiscal autonomy. He stated that the withdrawal of the case was a requirement set by the Centre to release the approximately Rs 12,000 crore that Kerala would have obtained without any issues. This demand was presented before the Supreme Court by the Centre on Monday.

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive

    "The Centre has told the SC that we have to withdraw the case for the funds to be released," the finance minister told reporters in Kollam on Monday.
    The case has now been posted for March 6. 

    In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, Kerala alleged that the Center is squeezing financially and that the state government is struggling even to pay salaries and pensions. The state government is heading towards a serious financial crisis.

    On February 15, a delegation led by the finance minister held talks with a central team led by Union finance secretary T V Somanathan. 

    "There was no positive outcome at today's meeting... there was no breakthrough. We submitted the most feasible options (to the Centre)," Balagopal had said.

    Considering a lawsuit that challenges the restrictions placed on states' capacity to borrow money, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Kerala government to join in dialogue to resolve the issues with the Centre. An SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Vishwanathan recommended that the finance secretary of the state should meet the union finance minister and resolve the deadlock through negotiation.

    Interest payments on Kerala’s debt soaring, Centre informs SC why it capped borrowing limit

    This move of the central government comes at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. According to the petition submitted by the state in the Supreme Court, the central share is the right of the state.

     The 14th Finance Commission recommends that interest payments never exceed 10 percent of total revenue. However, in Kerala's situation, the interest the state is currently paying will come to 19.98 percent of revenue. The Centre further emphasised that the state is utilising the borrowed funds to pay for ongoing expenses, such as paying salaries and pensions, rather than investing them in profitable ventures.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict rkn

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict

    Kerala: Railways to operate special trains for Attukal Pongala ernakulam thiruvananthapuram nagercoil; Check details anr

    Kerala: Railways to operate special trains for Attukal Pongala; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-403 February 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-403 February 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: UAE Health Ministry honours KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram for excellence in organ transplantation RKN

    Kerala: UAE Health Ministry honours KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram for excellence in organ transplantation

    Kerala: Foreign airline operators express interest to operate from Karipur airport; Check anr

    Kerala: Foreign airline operators express interest to operate from Karipur airport; Check

    Recent Stories

    Despite Calcutta HC order, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stopped by WB police from going to Sandeshkhali snt

    Despite Calcutta HC order, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stopped by WB police from visiting Sandeshkhali

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict rkn

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack vkp

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to perform at Rakul-Jackky's wedding? RKK

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to perform at Rakul-Jackky's wedding?

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk vkp

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon