Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Interest payments on Kerala’s debt soaring, Centre informs SC why it capped borrowing limit

    The Centre informed the Supreme Court that Kerala will soon experience a severe financial crisis citing the state's rising interest payments on its debt. The report comes a day ahead of Kerala's budget presentation scheduled on February 5.

    Interest payments on Kerala's debt soaring, Centre informs sc why it capped borrowing limit anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    New Delhi: Kerala will soon experience a severe financial crisis, the central government told the Supreme Court, citing the state's rising interest payments on its debt. The state government's borrowing partners, Kerala Social Security Pension Limited and KIIFB, have no independent sources of revenue, according to a note the central government submitted to the Supreme Court. Along with Punjab and Bengal, Kerala is the state with the worst fiscal management in the country. It stated that borrowing was 31 percent of the GDP in 2018-2019 and increased to 39 percent in 2021-22. 

    In response to a suit that the Kerala government had filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's cap on Kerala's borrowing limit, the central government was responding. The 14th Finance Commission recommends that interest payments never exceed 10 percent of total revenue. However, in Kerala's situation, the interest the state is currently paying will come to 19.98 percent of revenue. The Centre further emphasised that the state is utilising the borrowed funds to pay for ongoing expenses, such as paying salaries and pensions, rather than investing them in profitable ventures.

    The government of Kerala is spending a lot more money. The state set aside 78 percent of its revenue income for expenditures between 2018 and 2019. This increased to 82.4 percent in 2021–2022. This is the country's highest rate for any state. During the same period, the fiscal deficit also increased significantly. The fiscal deficit increased dramatically from 2.4% in 2017–18 to 3.1% in 2021–2022.

    The union government blamed Kerala's borrowings outside of the budget as well. It should be mentioned that, from 2021 to 2022, government allocation made up 93.6 percent of KIIFB's total income; the interest from the fund board's assets made up the remaining 6.40 percent. Additionally, the note mentioned that KIIFB will get the funds collected from the motor vehicle tax and petrol cess.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 66000 people sought treatment for cancer last year alone anr

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 66,000 people sought treatment for cancer last year alone

    Kerala: 'Both Ram Mandir and new Mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism', says IUML state president Panakkad Shihab Thangal anr

    Kerala: Both Ram Mandir and new mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism, says IUML

    Kerala shocker! Youth in Malappuram kills and eats a cat, leaves people horrified anr

    Kerala shocker! Youth in Malappuram kills and eats a cat, leaves people horrified

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-637 February 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-637 February 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Kozhikode Light Metro to resume soon; KMRL to prepare mobility plan anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode Light Metro to resume soon; KMRL to prepare mobility plan

    Recent Stories

    Enforcement Directorate could probe Paytm Payment Bank over violations

    Enforcement Directorate could probe Paytm Payment Bank over violations

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root forced to leave the field due to a finger injury osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Joe Root forced to leave the field due to a finger injury

    Karnataka: Three tonnes of cow bones discovered at Bhadravathi in Shimoga, accused arresed vkp

    Karnataka: Three tonnes of cow bones discovered at Bhadravathi in Shimoga, accused arresed

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 66000 people sought treatment for cancer last year alone anr

    Kerala: Shocking report reveals 66,000 people sought treatment for cancer last year alone

    cricket Selectors in the Dark: Uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's participation in 3rd Test against England osf

    Selectors in the Dark: Uncertainty looms over Virat Kohli's participation in 3rd Test against England

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon