Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Centre okays Air Kerala, state’s first low-budget airline

    Air Kerala, a new airline, has received approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, marking a significant achievement for the Malayali community. The airline, founded by expatriates Afi Ahmed and Ayub Kallada, will be based in Kerala and operate domestic flights, making it the first airline to be headquartered in the state. 

    Centre okays Air Kerala states first low budget airline anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    Kerala's long-awaited dream of having a budget-friendly airline connecting the state to the Gulf region has taken a significant step forward. Air Kerala, a venture led by Malayali entrepreneurs based in Dubai, has received a crucial no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, paving the way for the launch of an affordable airline service catering to the Gulf-Kerala route.

    Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail

    Afi Ahmed and Ayub Kallada, the visionary co-founders of Zettfly Aviation, are driving the initiative to democratise air travel, making it more inclusive and economical for all.

    Based in Kochi, the airline plans to launch domestic flights from Kerala, utilizing ATR 72-600 aircraft, pending receipt of the necessary Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), which is expected to take around eight to nine months.

    The concept of Air Kerala was initially mooted by the Kerala Government in 2005, but the project stalled due to inaction. Undeterred, two entrepreneurs, Afi Ahmed and Ayub Kallada, took the initiative and acquired the domain name (link unavailable), reviving the dream of a Kerala-centric airline.

    The co-founders, Afi Ahmed and Ayub Kallada, consider the ministry's approval a major triumph for the Malayali community. Notably, Air Kerala will be the first airline to be headquartered in Kerala and also the first venture founded by an expatriate. According to Afi Ahmed, the airline will operate under the brand name Air Kerala, marking a significant milestone for the state and the diaspora community.
     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail anr

    Kerala: Ex-SFI leader, arrested for sharing college girls' photographs on obscene Facebook pages, out on bail

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4 point 8 crore in fake stock trading app scam anr

    Kerala: Kozhikode man defrauded of Rs 4.8 crore in fake stock trading apps

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December 2024 anr

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From new design change to faster processor; here's what you can expect gcw

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From new design change to faster processor; here's what you can expect

    Who is Jomol, actress elected as executive committee member of AMMA? anr

    Who is Jomol, actress elected as executive committee member of AMMA?

    Bengaluru BMRCL set to initiate trial run of Green Line metro from Nagasandra to Madavara soon vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL set to initiate trial run of Green Line metro from Nagasandra to Madavara soon

    Lights camera, honeymoon: Couple's wedding night video sparks social media outrage (WATCH) AJR

    Lights, camera, honeymoon: Couple's wedding night video sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    Fixed Deposit or Recurring Deposit: Which one you should choose? anr

    Fixed Deposit or Recurring Deposit: Which one you should choose?

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon