Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Centre allotted Rs 2,744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday (Feb 1) said that the Centre allocated Rs 2744 crore for the railway development in Kerala.

    Centre allotted Rs 2744 crore for railway development in Kerala: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    New Delhi: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Kerala has received Rs 2,744 crore from the Central Government for the development of railway in the state. He was speaking at a press meet in New Delhi on Thursday (Feb 1).  The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included this provision in her interim budget. He said that during the UPA regime, only Rs 372 crore was allotted to Kerala. 

    The central government's plans for the Sabari railway project, which Vaishnav also described, call for building a 111-kilometer railway line that runs from Angamaly to Erumeli and maybe beyond an ideal location close to Pamba.

    He stated that the project was considering two alignments and emphasised the necessity for the Kerala state government to be involved in the land acquisition process proactively, including altering some of the route's existing curves.

    The minister questioned whether the Silver Line project had been abandoned and criticised the state administration for not being interested enough in railway development. He compared the UPA government's and the present NDA administration's commitment to Kerala's railway infrastructure, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction, funds had increased sevenfold.

    The Railway Minister also informed that Vande Bharat is running well in Kerala.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala news live 2 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Investigating officer TD Sunil Kumar of Vandiperiyar rape and murder case suspended; departmental inquiry ordered anr

    Kerala: Investigating officer of Vandiperiyar rape and murder case suspended; departmental inquiry ordered

    Kerala: Assam man sentenced to 83 years in prison for raping, impregnating minor girl in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Assam man sentenced to 83 years in prison for raping, impregnating minor girl in Kochi

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case rkn

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

    Kerala: Sabarimala Airport project gets site clearance from central govt; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    Kerala: Sabarimala Airport project gets site clearance from central govt; says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 2 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM state secretariat meeting will be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

    'The Vaccine War' to be screened for members of Indian Parliament RKK

    'The Vaccine War' to be screened for members of Indian Parliament

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    Indian student Shreyas Reddy Benigeri found dead in Ohio, US; 4th death this year

    7 ways to take break from Social Media RBA

    7 ways to take break from Social Media

    No roadblock, United States okays sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India

    No roadblock, United States okays sale of 31 MQ-9B drones to India

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon