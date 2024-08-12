Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Banking expert calls for moratorium on loans taken by landslide-affected individuals

    Banking expert Adi Keshavan has urged for a moratorium on loans, including personal loans and gold loans, taken by individuals affected by devastating landslides in Wayanad. Keshavan also highlighted the Reserve Bank of India's clarification that zonal managers can take decisions in critical situations arising out of natural disasters.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, banking expert Adi Keshavan has urged for a moratorium on loans taken by affected individuals. He pointed out that as per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, banks can restructure loans in areas affected by natural disasters. Speaking on Asianet News' 'En Naad Wayanad' Livethon, Keshavan emphasized the need for a collective decision by the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) to declare a one-year moratorium on all loans, including personal loans and gold loans.

    Also Read:  Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    "A moratorium will provide much-needed relief to those affected by the landslides. If the District Consultative Committee passes a resolution, a moratorium can be declared immediately," he said.

    Keshavan also highlighted the Reserve Bank of India's clarification that zonal managers can take decisions in critical situations arising out of natural disasters.

    Loan moratorium will be a welcome move for the landslide-ravaged Wayanad, where many individuals are struggling to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

    Meanwhile, the State Level Bankers' Committee will soon decide on the loan moratorium for landslide disaster victims, said KS Pradeep, General Manager of SLBC. He also said that a direction will be given to avoid EMI collection from disaster victims and an investigation will be conducted into the incident. This was stated by the SLBC General Manager during 

    Speaking during 'Livethon' on Asianet News, Pradeep assured that directions will be given to avoid collecting EMIs from disaster-affected borrowers and an investigation into the matter will be conducted. He acknowledged that EMIs might have been collected based on earlier directives and stated that it was not done intentionally.

    Pradeep also announced that he would discuss the matter with the Chairman of Kerala Gramin Bank and instruct them to avoid such collections. He assured that banks would do everything possible to help within their capacity and officials are gathering information from relief camps.

    The SLBC General Manager revealed that banks, including Kerala Gramin Bank and Kerala Bank, have provided loans totaling around Rs 29 crores in Chooralmala, with seven banks operating in Meppadi. A meeting between all banks was held after the disaster, with RBI representatives participating, and it was decided to provide maximum relief in accordance with RBI guidelines.

    Asianet News' 'Livethon' 'Ennad Wayanad' aims to address questions raised by disaster-affected people in relief camps. The 'Livethon' will cover issues related to rehabilitation, livelihood, loan liabilities, children's education, and survival, with participation from prominent figures in politics, social, and cultural fields.

    Also Read: Kozhikode Youth Congress embroiled in Wayanad landslide-relief fund scam, state leadership in denial

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    Kerala: TVM woman diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis

    Kozhikode Youth Congress embroiled in Wayanad landslide-relief fund scam, state leadership in denial

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-782 August 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala government allocates Rs. 50 crore to SupplyCo for Paddy procurement; Read on

    Independence Day 2024: 7 books to read on Partition HORRORS

    Viral video: Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses him at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season?

    PM Modi set to deliver 11th Independence Day address; joins Nehru, Indira Gandhi in historic milestone

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

