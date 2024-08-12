Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kozhikode Youth Congress embroiled in Wayanad landslide-relief fund scam, state leadership in denial

    A controversy has erupted in Kozhikode Youth Congress over a fundraiser for Wayanad landslide relief. As per the complaint filed by YC Chelannur constituency president, the collected money was embezzled.  

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Kalpetta: A controversy has erupted in Kozhikode Youth Congress over a fundraiser for Wayanad landslide relief as the Youth Congress Chelannur constituency vice president allegedly collected money in the name of a KSU state leader, following which he diverted and spent the funds. The constituency president complained this to the state leadership, which led to a controversy. However, the constituency committee leadership later clarified that no such complaint was filed. 

    Also Read: Wayanad landslide: South actor Dhanush donates Rs 25 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund

    As per Youth Congress Chelannur constituency president Ajal Divanandan's complaint, vice president Aswin Edavalath and activist Anas raised funds which was then embezzled. The complaint also stated that the two individuals did not participate in the paper challenge held in Chelannur for collecting essential items and the controversial fundraiser has hampered any possibilities for another fund collection. The state leadership intervened after the controversy escalated and the complaint leaked.

    Aswin came to the fore and said he would lodge a complaint with the state leadership of the Congress over the baseless allegations against him. Later, the constituency president himself, who filed the complaint, did a U-turn and issued a new statement denying any such complaints. Also, the Youth Congress district leadership went into denial and state that no complaints related to fund collection from Chelannur have come to their attention. 

    Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-782 August 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

