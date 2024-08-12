Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

Asianet News launched the second edition of the Live programme, "Ennaad Wayanad, Livethon" on Monday (Aug 12) to address the concerns of families affected by the Wayanad disaster. Kerala Tourism Minister P A Muhammad Riyas stated that the government is taking into account the feedback from flood-affected individuals in Wayanad as it plans the development of townships and other rehabilitation efforts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala tourism minister P A Muhammad Riyas announced that the government is considering the feedback of flood-affected individuals in Wayanad while developing townships and other rehabilitation measures. The rehabilitation process will be executed in four stages, catering to different needs: those who prefer to stay with relatives, those who opt for self-arranged rented accommodations, those who require sponsored rentals, and those who will be allocated government-funded rentals. To ensure a comprehensive understanding, an 18-member team is conducting an in-depth survey.

He was speaking during the second edition of Asianet News' special programme 'Enn naadu Wayanad Livethon'.

The minister further said that discussions are underway to determine the site for a proposed township in Wayanad. The decision will be made collaboratively, taking into account the opinions of all stakeholders. The township will be a self-sustaining community, equipped with essential amenities like schools, healthcare facilities, agricultural resources, transportation, and skill development centers. Additionally, a permanent counseling system will be established to provide mental support.

The government will also explore opportunities for flood victims to find employment during the construction phase. Furthermore, isolated individuals who have faced severe mental trauma will be assigned a local guardian from the government to ensure their well-being.

Asianet News launched an initiative to address the concerns of those affected by the Wayanad disaster, who have lost everything and are fighting for survival. The channel will delve into critical issues such as rehabilitation, livelihood opportunities, debt relief, and access to education for children. Additionally, it will investigate the lapses in weather forecasting that contributed to the disaster. The second edition of the programme which began on Monday (Aug 12) at 10 am, 'Ennaad Wayanad,' aims to provide answers and support to those in need.

Prominent people from political science, social and cultural fields are participating in Livethon.

