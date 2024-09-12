Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube: A milestone in Malayalam news

    Asianet News has achieved a milestone by surpassing 10 million subscribers on YouTube, a first for a Malayalam news channel. Since its launch in 2008, the channel has seen rapid growth, expanding its subscriber base exponentially.

    Asianet News hits 10 million subscribers on YouTube: A milestone in Malayalam news dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a groundbreaking achievement, Asianet News has become the first Malayalam news channel to surpass 10 million subscribers on YouTube. This milestone marks a significant triumph for the channel, which has consistently dominated ratings and maintained its lead in digital platforms.

    Since its inception in September 2008, Asianet News has demonstrated remarkable growth, achieving 1 million subscribers in February 2018, 2.5 million in February 2019, 4 million in April 2020, and 5 million in January 2021. The channel's subscriber base has expanded exponentially, reaching 9 million in just three years and crossing the 10 million mark within months.

    Asianet News' unparalleled success extends beyond YouTube, with a formidable presence on other digital platforms. On Facebook, the channel boasts an impressive 6 million followers, while its Instagram account has garnered 1.1 million followers, solidifying its position as the preferred news source for Malayalis worldwide.

    Also, Asianet News is far ahead of its competitor channels in ratings and this achievement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality content and its ability to adapt to the evolving media landscape. As the channel continues to break records and push boundaries, it remains dedicated to providing accurate and timely news to its vast audience.

