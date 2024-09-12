Ajayante Randam Moshanam REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Tovino Thomas's Onam release worth your time? Read this

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Twitter review: A.R.M is a forthcoming Indian Malayalam-language action-adventure film directed by Jithin Laal and written by Sujith Nambiar. Tovino Thomas plays the lead in the film, which also stars Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi.

A.R.M was made with a budget of ₹30 crore, including print and publicity expenditures. It was initially shot in 2D before being transformed to 3D. It was released in theatres on September 12, 2024, which coincided with the Onam celebration.

The film is set in northern Kerala and spans three historical periods: the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s, following three generations of heroes: Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. Each, portrayed by Tovino Thomas, tries to defend the land's most prized asset, with all three characters descended from the same bloodline.

#ARM : One of the best film in 2024 💥 Tovino Thomas performance 👏 played beautifully 3 different roles 🫂 Jithin Lal Direction 🔥 ART, BGM, Editing, DOP perfect 👏



Lalettan Intro Voice 💛



Must watch in Theatre 🎭 @ttovino #TovinoThomas #Mohanlal #ARMfromToday #ARM3D pic.twitter.com/nkLt0n6U2E — RAJESH SUNDARAN (@editorrajesh) September 12, 2024

Terrific visuals with Good amount of actions . trade reports suggest that Tovi's #AjayanteRandamMoshanam is a visual feast !!



Looking forward for his Kallan role . banger guaranteed🔥 #TovinoThomas pic.twitter.com/CN2mkLAV3r — 𝘡𝘶𝘧𝘪 ͏ 𝕏 (@SufidulQuerist) September 11, 2024

First half is good.. Story is really good.. ❤️ @ttovino You did a great job, 3 different characters with entirely different stories, you portrayed them very well!! Yet to see second half 🤞✌️🖖😍🤩 #ARM #AjayanteRandamMoshanam #ARMReview #review #AjayanteRandamMoshanamreview — Kausalya Suharika R (@KausalyaSuhari1) September 12, 2024

Enjoyed watching #AjayanteRandamMoshanam... particularly the second half, stacked with some marvellous set pieces.#TovinoThomas really excels as Maniyan and his portions alone make #ARM a worthy theatre experience⚡ pic.twitter.com/FEjmUbJwuy — Vignesh Madhu (@VigneshMadhu94) September 12, 2024

