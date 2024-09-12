Ajayante Randam Moshanam REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Tovino Thomas's Onam release worth your time? Read this

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam Twitter review: A.R.M is a forthcoming Indian Malayalam-language action-adventure film directed by Jithin Laal and written by Sujith Nambiar. Tovino Thomas plays the lead in the film, which also stars Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi. 

    Ajayante Randam Moshanam Twitter review: Jithin Laal directed and Sujith Nambiar wrote the Malayalam action-adventure film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (A.R.M.). Tovino Thomas plays the lead in the movie, which Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas produce. Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi also star. Dhibu Ninan Thomas created the soundtrack.

    A.R.M was made with a budget of ₹30 crore, including print and publicity expenditures. It was initially shot in 2D before being transformed to 3D. It was released in theatres on September 12, 2024, which coincided with the Onam celebration.

    Also Read: Kishkkindha Kandam REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali's ONAM release HIT or FLOP?

    The film is set in northern Kerala and spans three historical periods: the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s, following three generations of heroes: Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. Each, portrayed by Tovino Thomas, tries to defend the land's most prized asset, with all three characters descended from the same bloodline.

    The release of "Ajayante Randam Moshanam (A.R.M)" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this action-adventure picture. 

    ARM : One of the best film in 2024 💥 Tovino Thomas performance 👏 played beautifully 3 different roles 🫂 Jithin Lal Direction 🔥 ART, BGM, Editing, DOP perfect 👏Lalettan Intro Voice 💛Must watch in Theatre 🎭 @ttovino TovinoThomas Mohanlal ARMfromToday ARM3D pic.twitter.com/nkLt0n6U2E — RAJESH SUNDARAN @editorrajesh September 12, 2024

    Also Read: MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish win big! See full list of winners
     
    Another added. Terrific visuals with Good amount of actions . trade reports suggest that Tovis AjayanteRandamMoshanam is a visual feast !! Looking forward for his Kallan role. banger guaranteed. TovinoThomas. A third comment read, ARM A special show for media started at Vanitha Theatre, Edappally. 1st half over. And getting very good reports. Waiting for the show for over and damn waiting for my showtime. AjayanteRandamMoshanam ARM3D.
        
    Terrific visuals with Good amount of actions . trade reports suggest that Tovis AjayanteRandamMoshanam is a visual feast !! Looking forward for his Kallan role . banger guaranteed🔥 TovinoThomas pic.twitter.com/CN2mkLAV3r — 𝘡𝘶𝘧𝘪 ͏ 𝕏 @SufidulQuerist 

    First half is good.. Story is really good.. ❤️ @ttovino You did a great job, 3 different characters with entirely different stories, you portrayed them very well!! Yet to see second half 🤞✌️🖖😍🤩 ARM AjayanteRandamMoshanam ARMReview review AjayanteRandamMoshanamreview — Kausalya Suharika R @KausalyaSuhari1 

    About Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
    Tovino Thomas plays Ajayan, Kunjikelu, and Maniyan in Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film also stars Krithi Shetty as Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh as Chothi, and Surabhi Lakshmi as Manikyam. Basil Joseph plays KP Suresh, while Jagadish portrays Nannu. Kabir Duhan Singh plays Pulimutt Mammadh, while Pramod Shetty represents Nanjappa Chowta. Sanju Sivram portrays Chandran, while Santhosh Keezhattoor appears as Paramu Nambiar.

    Originally shot in 2D, the picture was eventually converted to 3D. A.R.M premiered on September 12, 2024, during the Onam festival, with a budget of ₹30 crore for production and promotion. Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas co-produced, while Dhibu Ninan Thomas created the music.

        
       

