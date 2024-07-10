Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amid financial crisis, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says govt not trying to waste money

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the Assembly that the overdue welfare pensions, currently five months behind, will be paid out promptly. The second installment will be disbursed by the end of this financial year, and the third installment will be paid in the next financial year.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (July 10) assured the Assembly that the overdue welfare pensions will be paid out promptly. Currently, there are five months' worth of pension arrears. The second installment will be disbursed before the end of this financial year, and the third installment will be paid in the next financial year. 

    Additionally, a separate order will be issued regarding the pending dearness allowance (DA) dues of government employees. The Chief Minister clarified that the arrears will be settled by paying two installments each financial year.

    Kerala CM said that the state government is taking steps to boost its revenue and promote fiscal responsibility. To achieve this, various departments will issue necessary orders by July 31 to increase tax and non-tax revenue, enabling the government to ensure timely disbursement of benefits to citizens.

    In his statement, Vijayan affirmed the Kerala government's dedication to distributing benefits to all vulnerable sections of society and settling their arrears. He emphasized that the government will continue its welfare and development initiatives despite the "financial constraints caused by the Union Government's approach."

    He added that while exploring legal options against this approach, the state will strive to achieve self-sufficiency in financial resources.

    "Kerala has faced discrimination from the central government since 2021. The previous administration initiated major projects for development, revised salaries, and paid pensions without arrears. Everyone acknowledges the significant role played by KIIFB in Kerala's development, operating independently of its own income. However, the Centre has included KIIFB and the Pension Company within the state's loan limit. In addition to economic sanctions, tax allocations have also been reduced," the Chief Minister noted.
     

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
