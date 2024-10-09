Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket

    The Kerala State Lottery Department's Thiruvonam Bumper first prize of Rs 25 crore was sold in Wayanad district. Ticket number TG 434222 was sold by Nagaraj at NGR Lotteries in Bathery. Nagaraj, a 15-year lottery veteran, expressed overwhelming joy, having previously sold a ₹75 lakh winning ticket in July.

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Wayanad: The first prize of Rs 25 crore of the Kerala State Lottery Department's Thiruvonam Bumper was sold in Wayanad district and the winning ticket number is TG 434222. It is still unclear whether the winner is from Wayanad or if the ticket was sold to someone from another location. The ticket was sold by Nagaraj at the NGR Lotteries in Bathery, Wayanad.

    Also Read: Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister

    Nagaraj expressed his immense joy at the ticket he sold won the prize. He mentioned that he sold the ticket about a month ago but does not remember who purchased it.

    "I can't describe how I feel. It's the first time this has happened to me, and I'm shaking with excitement. I don't even know if I'm scared or just overwhelmed. I live in a village called Ulsagalli in Mysore district, and I came to Kerala for work. I've been here for 15 years now. This year marks my 10th year working in various lottery shops. I started by working in a hotel, then sold lottery tickets at a bus stand in Sulthan Bathery with a physically challenged person. Five years ago, I opened my own shop on MG Road in Sultan Bathery, named after the three letters in my name, Nagaraj. In July, I sold a ticket that won the first prize of ₹75 lakh. Luck keeps coming my way. It's not just Malayalis; people from Tamil Nadu also buy tickets," Nagaraj shared.

    The Thiruvonam bumper lottery draw took place at around 2 PM on October 9. The draw was presided by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal. This year, a total of 80 lakh tickets were printed for the Onam bumper lottery, of which approximately 71 lakh tickets have been sold. The price of each ticket was Rs 500.

    Also Read: "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Words Misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan dmn

    "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan anr

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister

    PV Anvar enters Kerala Assembly with DMK shawl, threatens to disclose details of CM Vijayan's US trip dmn

    PV Anvar enters Kerala Assembly with DMK shawl, threatens to disclose details of CM Vijayan's US trip

    Kerala: BJP state president K Surendran demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season anr

    Kerala: BJP demands spot booking during Sabarimala pilgrimage season

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Recent Stories

    Hadera terror attack: 6 wounded, 2 critical after stabbing incident, Israeli police neutralize suspect (WATCH) snt

    Hadera terror attack: 6 wounded, 2 critical after stabbing incident, Israeli police neutralize suspect (WATCH)

    Salman Khan once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard; know what happened next RBA

    Salman Khan once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard; know what happened NEXT

    Best Fruits for weight loss Tips to reduce weight naturally vkp

    Best Fruits for weight loss: Tips to reduce weight naturally

    NASA's bold leap! Groundbreaking Artemis mission to send humans on Mars by 2035 in search of life shk

    NASA's bold leap! Groundbreaking Artemis mission to send humans on Mars by 2035 in search of life

    Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results AJR

    'Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon