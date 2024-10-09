Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket

The Kerala State Lottery Department's Thiruvonam Bumper first prize of Rs 25 crore was sold in Wayanad district. Ticket number TG 434222 was sold by Nagaraj at NGR Lotteries in Bathery. Nagaraj, a 15-year lottery veteran, expressed overwhelming joy, having previously sold a ₹75 lakh winning ticket in July.

Nagaraj expressed his immense joy at the ticket he sold won the prize. He mentioned that he sold the ticket about a month ago but does not remember who purchased it.

"I can't describe how I feel. It's the first time this has happened to me, and I'm shaking with excitement. I don't even know if I'm scared or just overwhelmed. I live in a village called Ulsagalli in Mysore district, and I came to Kerala for work. I've been here for 15 years now. This year marks my 10th year working in various lottery shops. I started by working in a hotel, then sold lottery tickets at a bus stand in Sulthan Bathery with a physically challenged person. Five years ago, I opened my own shop on MG Road in Sultan Bathery, named after the three letters in my name, Nagaraj. In July, I sold a ticket that won the first prize of ₹75 lakh. Luck keeps coming my way. It's not just Malayalis; people from Tamil Nadu also buy tickets," Nagaraj shared.

The Thiruvonam bumper lottery draw took place at around 2 PM on October 9. The draw was presided by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal. This year, a total of 80 lakh tickets were printed for the Onam bumper lottery, of which approximately 71 lakh tickets have been sold. The price of each ticket was Rs 500.

