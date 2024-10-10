Techie quits job on Day 1 after 'toxic boss' mocks work-life balance, resignation letter goes viral; read post

A product designer’s resignation on the first day of his job has reignited a growing debate on toxic work culture and the concept of work-life balance.

A product designer’s resignation on the first day of his job has reignited a growing debate on toxic work culture and the concept of work-life balance. The designer, who shared his experience on Reddit, revealed that he resigned due to unreasonable work expectations and the manager's dismissal of work-life balance as a "fancy term" and "western developed nation behavior."

The designer joined the company as an Associate Product Designer with a salary package of Rs 7 LPA, a figure he described as “below fair median pay.” As the co-founder of an AI startup, he accepted the offer primarily for its remote setup flexibility to financially support his venture. However, after completing his first day on October 7, 2024, his experience took an unexpected turn when his manager demanded he work beyond normal hours without compensation.

According to the post, the manager ridiculed the designer for mentioning work-life balance, asserting that it was a frivolous concept. The designer wrote that his reporting manager had "mocked" him and made comments about his personal time activities, like reading and exercising. The situation deteriorated when the manager pressured him to submit work within 48 hours, outside of standard working hours, without overtime pay.

In his resignation letter, the designer expressed deep concerns about the manager's approach to personal boundaries and professional expectations. The letter, shared publicly, details his objection to the manager’s comments about his personal time, which included derogatory remarks on how he chose to spend his hours outside work.

The resignation letter emphasized that the expectation to work beyond normal hours without compensation was "unreasonable, inhumane, and inconsiderate," particularly for an established, profitable company. He also pointed out that despite inquiring with the HR department, there was no policy for overtime pay.

The letter strongly condemned the manager’s behavior, including a scolding during their last interaction. The designer concluded by stating his refusal to tolerate such treatment and expressed that the company should find someone more suited to their expectations. He further challenged the manager to publicly release recordings of their conversations for others to judge the professionalism of the situation.

Read resignation letter below:

This post has garnered widespread attention on Reddit, sparking a debate on the importance of maintaining work-life balance, especially in today's professional environment where toxic work culture is a growing concern. Many users shared similar experiences of managers dismissing the concept of work-life balance, labeling it as “western” or “unnecessary.”

The designer clarified that while he understands the occasional need for extra hours, especially in startups, he believes there is a clear distinction between voluntarily working on one's passion projects and being coerced into overworking for an established company.

His post has also underscored the broader issue of fair compensation. The insistence on uncompensated overtime has been a subject of discussion across various professional forums, with many criticizing the lack of policies and legal protections in such situations.

The designer shared his background in his post, detailing his journey as one of the co-founders of an AI startup launched in 2022. The startup aimed to address challenges for retail investors by using AI to simplify financial data analysis. Despite making significant progress, the project was paused due to financial constraints. He took up the role at the company to support his startup financially, while still allowing him flexibility.

He mentioned that the interview process for the job took over two months and required him to complete two extensive assignments, one of which he later discovered was directly related to the company’s product. Despite the low salary and lengthy hiring process, he accepted the position due to its remote nature.

This incident comes amid growing national conversations around toxic work environments, employee well-being, and workplace ethics. Many companies are now facing increased scrutiny for their work practices, especially regarding unpaid overtime and boundary-setting.

The resignation has resonated with many professionals who have faced similar situations, and it continues to drive discussions on platforms like Reddit about the need for clearer work policies, respect for personal time, and fair compensation.

Latest Videos