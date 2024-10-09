Kerala: Former DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP, receives membership from K Surendran

Former DGP R. Sreelekha has joined the BJP, receiving membership from state president K. Surendran. Sreelekha, Kerala's first female IPS officer, retired two years ago after a tenure marked by strained government relations.

Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP R. Sreelekha has joined the BJP, receiving her membership from the party's state president K. Surendran. BJP leaders visited her residence at Eshwaravilasam in Thiruvananthapuram to facilitate her induction.

R. Sreelekha is the first female IPS officer from the Kerala cadre and retired from service two years ago. During her tenure, she had strained relations with the government and did not even participate in her farewell ceremony upon retirement. After leaving service, she openly expressed various opinions through her personal blog, which sparked significant controversy. It is during this time that she decided to join the BJP.

Regarding her party membership, Sreelekha stated that no decisions have been made about her role in the state or central committees, but she is fond of the BJP and thus chose to join the party.

