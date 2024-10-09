Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    MLA PV Anvar has issued an apology following widespread criticism of his remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar clarified that his intention was not to offend and expressed regret for any hurt caused to the Chief Minister and his family.

    "Words Misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: MLA P.V. Anwar has issued an apology for his earlier controversial comments directed at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a video message, Anvar clarified that his statement, "Even if it's the Chief Minister's grandfather, I will respond," was not meant to be taken literally and expressed his regret for any misunderstanding.

    "I did not mean it in the literal sense of the Chief Minister's grandfather. I meant that I would respond to anyone, regardless of their stature, who accuses me falsely, as the Chief Minister did. I deeply regret that my words were misconstrued. I sincerely apologize to the Chief Minister, his family, and everyone associated with him. I express my regret over the incident," Anvar urged everyone not to misinterpret his words. 

    He expressed his regret as he entered the Legislative Assembly, where his earlier comments had sparked significant backlash, particularly on social media. Critics emphasized that such language was inappropriate, even in the context of political discourse. In light of the criticism, Anvar decided to retract his statement and apologize for his remarks regarding the Chief Minister.

