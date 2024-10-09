Kerala: Actress Prayag Martin summoned for questioning in Om Prakash drug case

Actress Prayaga Martin has been summoned for questioning by Kochi police in a drug case involving notorious gang leader Om Prakash. She was named in the remand report, alleging ties to Om Prakash's friends who organized a drug party.

Kochi: Actress Prayaga Martin has been summoned for questioning tomorrow in connection with a drug case involving notorious gang leader Om Prakash. She has been directed to report to the Maradu police station. The Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) also announced that actor Sreenath Bhasi would be questioned.

Recent reports revealed that both Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were mentioned in the remand report related to the case against the infamous gang leader Om Prakash.

According to police sources, the drug party was organized by Om Prakash's friends. Binu Joseph, a resident of Elamakkara, is said to have introduced the actors to Om Prakash. In addition to the film stars, police will also take statements from 20 other individuals mentioned in the remand report. CCTV footage from the hotel involved has been obtained, and further arrests are likely in the case. Om Prakash's mobile phone will also undergo forensic examination.

On Wednesday (October 9), Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya stated that an investigation is currently underway in a drug case involving gangster Om Prakash as the main accused. He also mentioned that several actors might be questioned as part of the probe. Drugs were reportedly found in the hotel room where Om Prakash was staying. So far, three individuals, including Om Prakash, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation is looking into those who visited Om Prakash and their activities. As part of the inquiry, film stars will also be questioned. A detailed investigation is underway, and the results of the chemical analysis of the drugs will be available soon. Authorities are currently questioning individuals who visited Om Prakash’s room. However, it has not been confirmed that large quantities of drugs have reached Kochi.

A special team will conduct investigations in other states regarding the incident where mobile phones went missing during a DJ event. The commissioner mentioned that some leads related to this matter have already been received. The forensic examination conducted in the hotel room where Om Prakash was staying revealed traces of chemical drugs. The forensic investigation was carried out in the room yesterday.

The forensic examination conducted on the table in the room revealed traces of chemical drugs. Meanwhile, the police will approach the court against the bail granted to Om Prakash. Once the lab report on the chemical analysis of the drugs is received, the police will submit it to the court without delay.

