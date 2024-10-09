Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Actress Prayag Martin summoned for questioning in Om Prakash drug case

    Actress Prayaga Martin has been summoned for questioning by Kochi police in a drug case involving notorious gang leader Om Prakash. She was named in the remand report, alleging ties to Om Prakash's friends who organized a drug party.

    Kerala: Actress Prayag Martin summoned for questioning in Om Prakash drug case dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    Kochi: Actress Prayaga Martin has been summoned for questioning tomorrow in connection with a drug case involving notorious gang leader Om Prakash. She has been directed to report to the Maradu police station. The Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) also announced that actor Sreenath Bhasi would be questioned.

    Also Read: Kerala: Former DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP, receives membership from K Surendran

    Recent reports revealed that both Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were mentioned in the remand report related to the case against the infamous gang leader Om Prakash. 

    According to police sources, the drug party was organized by Om Prakash's friends. Binu Joseph, a resident of Elamakkara, is said to have introduced the actors to Om Prakash. In addition to the film stars, police will also take statements from 20 other individuals mentioned in the remand report. CCTV footage from the hotel involved has been obtained, and further arrests are likely in the case. Om Prakash's mobile phone will also undergo forensic examination.

    On Wednesday (October 9), Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya stated that an investigation is currently underway in a drug case involving gangster Om Prakash as the main accused. He also mentioned that several actors might be questioned as part of the probe. Drugs were reportedly found in the hotel room where Om Prakash was staying. So far, three individuals, including Om Prakash, have been arrested in connection with the case.

    The investigation is looking into those who visited Om Prakash and their activities. As part of the inquiry, film stars will also be questioned. A detailed investigation is underway, and the results of the chemical analysis of the drugs will be available soon. Authorities are currently questioning individuals who visited Om Prakash’s room. However, it has not been confirmed that large quantities of drugs have reached Kochi.

    A special team will conduct investigations in other states regarding the incident where mobile phones went missing during a DJ event. The commissioner mentioned that some leads related to this matter have already been received. The forensic examination conducted in the hotel room where Om Prakash was staying revealed traces of chemical drugs. The forensic investigation was carried out in the room yesterday.

    The forensic examination conducted on the table in the room revealed traces of chemical drugs. Meanwhile, the police will approach the court against the bail granted to Om Prakash. Once the lab report on the chemical analysis of the drugs is received, the police will submit it to the court without delay.

    Also Read: Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Former DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP, receives membership from K Surendran dmn

    Kerala: Former DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP, receives membership from K Surendran

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report anr

    Kerala: KSEB lapse led to electrocution of teen in Kuttikkattoor, reveals probe report

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket dmn

    Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper 2024: Agent Nagaraj overwhelmed with emotions after selling winning ticket

    "Words Misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan dmn

    "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan anr

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister

    Recent Stories

    Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John Jumper for protein research AJR

    Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 awarded to David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John Jumper for protein research

    7 trendy blouse designs for diwali inspired by Bollywood celebs ATG

    7 trendy blouse designs for diwali inspired by Bollywood celebs

    Dental health to UTI: 9 Incredible benefits of alum NTI

    Dental health to UTI: 9 Incredible benefits of alum

    Dental health to UTI: 9 Incredible benefits of alum NTI

    Dental health to UTI: 9 Incredible benefits of alum

    Joe Root scores 35th Test century, surpasses Alastair Cook as England's leading Test run-scorer dmn

    Joe Root scores 35th Test century, surpasses Alastair Cook as England's leading Test run-scorer

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon