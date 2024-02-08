'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest

The Chief Minister and other leaders commenced their march from Kerala House around 10:30 in the morning. They marched from the Kerala House to Jantar Mantar with a banner that read 'Fight to protect Federalism'.

Delhi: Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with neighboring Karnataka, are protesting against the BJP-led central government, alleging unfair treatment and neglect in fund allocation at Jantar Mantar today. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that more leaders will come to support Kerala's struggle against central government neglect. The CM stated that this is a fight for the rights of the states.

In addition to the Chief Minister, ministers, LDF MLAs, and MPs are actively engaged in the protest dharna. The Chief Minister and other leaders commenced their march from Kerala House around 10:30 in the morning. They marched from the Kerala House to Jantar Mantar with a banner that read 'Fight to protect Federalism'. Notably, senior CPM leaders like Sitaram Yechury, along with representatives from DMK and AAP, are also joining in the protest to support the cause.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said " Today, we are at a historical juncture of the Indian republic. A democracy that was envisaged as a 'Union of States' is slowly and steadily being crippled into an undemocratic 'Union over States'. We are seeing its manifestations around the country, especially in opposition-ruled states. We have come together to register our strong protest against this and to preserve the federal structure of India. Today we are marking the beginning of a renewed fight that would herald a dawn of ensuring equal treatment of the states."

"This represents a fresh struggle against the infringement of states' rights. Central actions are distorting the autonomy of states, burdening them with tax liabilities while claiming credit for aiding them. Such labeling of essential state funds as charity is unacceptable. Kerala opposes this approach. Delays in Kerala's GST allocation compound the issue, exacerbating three distinct shortages faced by the state. The Finance Commission's arbitrary decisions consistently result in sharp reductions in Kerala's share. Additionally, the imposition of population control measures serves as punitive action against the state's progress—an unprecedented phenomenon globally," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan added.

The misinterpretation of the Constitution has led to restrictions on borrowing, resulting in a total due amount of Rs 7490 crore. Governments elected democratically should have the freedom to implement their policies. Kerala faced discrimination and injustice even in the interim budget. Projects like AIIMS, K Rail, and Sabari Path were overlooked, and measures to stabilize rubber prices were neglected. The Chief Minister accuses the Center of punishing Kerala due to ideological differences.

