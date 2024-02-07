'No lapses in procedure of darting the elephant': CCF officer on wild elephant Thanneer Komban's death

The rogue tusker Thanneer Komban who was captured by the forest officials of Kerala by administering tranquilizer shots, died on Saturday morning. The elephant was relocated from Mananthavady to Ramapuram Elephant Camp in Bandipur after several hours of effort by the forest department and Kumki Elephants.

Wayanad: North Region Chief Conservator of Forest K.S Deepa said that there was no fallout in the case of Thannerkomban death. The rogue tusker Thanneer Komban who was captured by the forest officials of Kerala by administering tranquilizer shots, died on Saturday morning. The elephant was relocated from Mananthavady to Ramapuram Elephant Camp in Bandipur after several hours of effort by the forest department and Kumki Elephants.

However, the officer mentioned that the delays in obtaining information from Karnataka hindered understanding the elephant's nature and related matters. She also mentioned the discovery of another radio-collared elephant in a border forest within Kerala. A five-member expert committee is investigating and gathering information.

The radio caller information from the Karnataka Forest Department was received only hours after the elephant reached Mananthavadi town. The radio caller user ID and password were received by 8.50 am. A 50-member forest guard team spent hours trying to chase the elephant away from the city. When an impossible situation arose, the tranquillizer shots had to be fired.

The forest department had earlier informed that the elephant was completely healthy. Later, the elephant was taken to Karnataka in an ambulance. After being brought to Bandipur, the elephant was examined. The first dose of the tranquilizer was shot at 5:30 pm and missed it. The second dose was given at 5:40 and the other dose was at 6:30 pm.