'Necessary steps will be taken against animal-human conflict in Wayanad,' says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Wayanad: A special meeting was held at Kalpetta Collectorate at 10 am today under the leadership of Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to address the situation of wild animal attacks in Wayanad. Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav claimed that the compensation of Rs 10 lakh given to kin of victims of wild animal attacks is by the central government. He was addressing the press meet in Wayanaf after a high-level meeting with forest officials of Kerala and Karnataka. Yadav said that human-animal conflict is extremely severe in Wayanad. Life, whether human or animal, needs great protection. Therefore, the Salim Ali Institute, Coimbatore, will be tasked with studying human-animal conflict and ensuring state-level collaboration.

The minister stated that a system should be implemented to give accurate warnings about dangerous wild animals. The Kerala-Karnataka- Tamil Nadu state will mark the areas where the elephants used to travel. The state has the power to deal with malicious creatures that pose a danger to human life and property. The minister said that the chief wildlife warden should take necessary action as per the situation.

The Union Minister also stated that the state government can increase the reliefs given to the dependents of those who were killed in animal attacks. Meanwhile, a new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) has taken charge in Wayanad in the wake of continuous wildlife attacks. Eastern Circle CCF K Vijayanand has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate the activities related to human-animal conflicts.

The mission of catching Belur Makhna has entered its 12th day. The elephant has been in the Karnataka area for the past 72 hours. The mission team continues to check the signal from the radio collar. The tracking expert and sharpshooter Nawab Ali Khan arrived in Wayanad to join the Belur Makhna Mission. A team of four technical experts from the Wildlife Institute also reached Wayanad. The officials stated that the elephant can be drugged only after crossing the Kerala border.