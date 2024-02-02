'Mystery should be unraveled...': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on probe against Veena Vijayan's firm

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar asserted that the mystery surrounding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's firm should be unraveled. The minister urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the allegations and mysteries regarding Veena Vijayan's involvement in service tax issues. The Union Minister sought clarification on whether Veena Vijayan's company is receiving undisclosed funds and fees from other unidentified businessmen, and whether corruption is involved.

Chandrasekhar said that this situation underscores the similarity between the CPM and Congress in Kerala, likening them to two sides of the same coin. The minister also said that two parties are equal in all aspects, like nepotism in political culture, corruption, and politics. Both 'UPA-INDI' allies are the best proof of this.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer denied permission to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition demanding that the House adjourn and discuss the SFIO investigation against the Chief Minister's daughter, Veena Vijayan. With this, the opposition created an uproar in the Assembly. The leaders of the opposition entered the hall of the House and staged a protest. Then they boycotted the Assembly proceedings and staged a walkout on Friday (Feb 02).

The Center has assigned the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to look into claims of fraud involving Veena Vijayan's company Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), which is a major blow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, SFIO looks into serious company fraud. The allegations will be examined by a team of six people under the direction of additional director Prasad Adelli.