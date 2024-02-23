'Good baby boy': Kerala woman moves HC against husband, in-laws over 'instructions' to conceive male child

A woman from Kollam approached the Kerala High Court after her husband and in-laws allegedly gave her 'instructions' to conceive a male child. The HC deferred the next hearing on February 29.

Kochi: A woman recently approached the Kerala High Court against her husband, and her in-laws for allegedly giving instructions on how to conceive a male child. In her petition, the woman said that action should be taken against her husband and his parents for not just insisting that she conceive a good boy child but also giving her 'instructions' on how to do it.

The case falls under the Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PC & PNDT Act) and the court sought directions from the state and the Centre while scheduling the next hearing on February 29. In her appeal, she mentions that her husband and his family gave her a note on the first day following their wedding that contained instructions on how to have a good boy child instead of a girl child.

"It is shocking to hear that such occurrences in Kerala likewise," the judge said upon hearing the plea.

It further stated that the high court might not be the right place for reviewing the grievance contained in the plea, giving the respondents time to receive directions on the matter.

The 39-year-old petitioner from Kollam claimed that on April 12, 2012, her marriage was formally registered by customary rituals.

She eventually gave birth to a girl child, and ever since, her husband's family has been torturing her severely. Over the years, she was compelled to approach the high court since no mandated agency could provide her with any relief.

