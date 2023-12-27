Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    Kannada activists intensify shop signboard language demand, tearing down banners at Gopalan Mall. Robust police presence at Sadahalli toll anticipates protests. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike-led campaign pushes for Kannada nameplates, tensions rise. Protesters gather from various districts, express commitment to peaceful demonstrations for language prominence.

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    The push for Kannada language representation on shop signboards has gained momentum, led by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists. Their campaign aims to encourage businesses to incorporate Kannada on their banners. Today, activists from various parts of Karnataka united in Bengaluru for a protest. Reports reveal a group of Kannada activists tearing down banners at Gopalan Mall due to the absence of Kannada language, highlighting the significance of this movement in emphasizing the language's importance within the state.

    To handle this movement, a robust police presence near the Sadahalli toll was observed, with over 150 officers deployed in anticipation of potential protests. The police had made arrangements with 10 BMTC buses in readiness to manage any escalating demonstrations.

    Bengaluru: BBMP sets deadline for February 28 for Kannada signboards on shop-fronts

    The Karnataka Rakhana Vedike, led by Narayan Gowda, planned a campaign starting at the Sadahalli Gate toll at 10 am. As protesters began arriving in large numbers, demanding mandatory Kannada nameplates, tensions escalated.

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi

    Activists from various districts of Karnataka, including those from North Karnataka, congregated at Muniswamappa Kalyana Mantapa near Yeshavantpur Bus Stand, poised to join the protest.

    The plan was to march from this location towards the Sadahalli toll gate, where a massive protest was scheduled to continue to Kabban Park. Participants expressed their commitment to a peaceful protest but also indicated a readiness to adapt the demonstration form as instructed by their leaders, underscoring their determination to uphold Kannada language prominence.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
