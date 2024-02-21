Why are Fraser Town residents in Bengaluru opposing annual food fair during Ramzan?

Fraser Town residents oppose the Ramzan food fair due to hygiene, traffic, and security concerns. Despite petitions, issues like crime and emergencies persist. Complaints range from unhygienic practices to traffic congestion, littering, and incidents of harassment. Residents stress the need for action to address the challenges associated with the event.

Residents of Fraser Town in Bengaluru have raised concerns over the annual food fair held during the holy month of Ramzan, expressing their opposition to the event due to various issues plaguing the area.

The Fraser Town Residents' Welfare Association (FTRWA) recently submitted a petition to usually take place on Masjid Road, MM Road, and surrounding areas during the month-long celebration of Ramzan, scheduled from March 10 to April 9 this year. It is known for its array of delectable offerings including haleem, biryanis, and kababs, attract thousands of visitors annually, transforming the streets into a bustling hub of culinary delights. However, amidst the festivities, residents have voiced their grievances regarding the chaos and disturbances caused by the event, stated the TOI report.



Daulat Rao, joint secretary of the association highlighted concerns raised by residents over the past few years, emphasizing the need to address the issues associated with the food fair. Complaints range from unhygienic practices leading to a rise in gastroenteritis cases to traffic congestion, littering, and security challenges, including incidents of harassment.

Rao cited instances of escalated crime during the event, recalling a previous year when a cylinder explosion disrupted the area, impeding the passage of emergency vehicles. Despite repeated appeals for action, no concrete steps have been taken to alleviate the concerns raised by residents.