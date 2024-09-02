Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Staggering Rs 54 lakh per month! RTI reveals Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's office social media expense

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office spends Rs 54 lakh monthly on managing his social media, totalling Rs 3 crore from October 2023 to March 2024. This expenditure, reported via RTI, raises concerns amid stalled development projects and financial issues.

    Karnataka CM social media expense Rs 54 lakh per month reveals RTI response by CM office vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office is spending nearly Rs 54 lakh each month to manage his official and personal social media accounts, according to a response obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

    RTI activist Marlinga Gowda Mali Patil sought the information after hearing that the expenditure was “hefty,” especially at a time when development projects were reportedly stalled due to financial constraints. Patil highlighted concerns that the Congress government was struggling to pay contractors for various departmental work, according to a report on TOI.

    'Will lay siege at PM Modi's house like Bangladesh': GS Patil's shocker in support of Karnataka CM (WATCH)

    In response to Patil’s RTI request, Karnataka State Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd (MCA), a government-owned entity, confirmed the social media expenditure. The MCA report revealed that from October 25 of last year to March 2024, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) spent nearly Rs 3 crore on social media activities. This amounts to approximately Rs 53.9 lakh per month, including 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST).

    The payments were made to The Policy Front, a firm responsible for handling Siddaramaiah’s social media presence with a dedicated team of around 35 employees. CMO officials noted that this monthly expenditure is significantly lower compared to the over Rs 2 crore per month spent by previous Chief Ministers on similar activities.

