France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway

In a case that has shocked France and the world, a 72-year-old woman has endured nearly a decade of horrendous abuse, as the trial in Avignon exposes the depth of her suffering. The abuse, which came to light only in 2020, reveals that the woman's 71-year-old husband, Dominique P., a retired EDF employee, drugged her and allowed dozens of men to sexually assault her while she was unconscious.

The trial, now underway, has brought to public attention the chilling extent of the crime. Dominique P. is accused of orchestrating a series of brutal rapes, with 50 men, in addition to himself, facing charges related to the abuse. The case has been described as a "horrible ordeal" for the victim, who discovered the abuse only in 2020 and has no recollection of the events, as stated by her lawyer, Stephane Babonneau.

According to police investigations, a staggering 92 rapes were committed by 72 men, with 51 of the perpetrators identified. The accused range in age from 26 to 74, and it is alleged that they repeatedly violated the woman, who was heavily sedated and thus unaware of the assaults. The abuse began in 2011 near Paris and continued after the couple relocated to Mazan, Provence.

Judge Roger Arata has ruled that all hearings will be public, honoring the victim's request for "complete publicity until the end" of the trial. This decision aims to provide transparency and ensure the gravity of the crime is fully recognized. Antoine Camus, another lawyer representing the woman, has acknowledged that the trial will be an extremely distressing experience for his client, who has been forced to confront the trauma of the abuse she never remembered.

The investigation into Dominique P. began in September 2020 when he was caught secretly filming under women's skirts at a shopping center. Authorities discovered hundreds of images and videos of his unconscious wife on his computer, most of which depicted her in a fetal position during the assaults. These images allegedly showed the woman being violated by numerous men in their home.

Dominique P. has confessed to drugging his wife with powerful tranquilizers and recruiting strangers online to engage in intercourse with her. The abuse reportedly began in 2011, shortly after the couple's move from Paris to Mazan. While many of the accused rapists participated only once, some were involved in multiple incidents, with one individual reportedly engaging in the abuse up to six times.

In addition to the current charges, Dominique P. faces allegations related to a 1991 murder and rape, which he denies, as well as an attempted rape in 1999, which he admitted following DNA testing. His lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, has stated that he is prepared to face his family and wife during the trial.

Experts have indicated that while Dominique P. does not appear to be suffering from mental illness, he exhibits a disturbing need to exert control over the female body. The trial is set to conclude on December 20, and it is anticipated that it will continue to reveal further unsettling details about this horrific case.

