Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru-based start up Dunzo lays off 50% workforce, only 50 employees remain: Report

    Dunzo, the quick-commerce startup backed by Reliance Retail, has cut 75% of its workforce, leaving only 50 employees. Struggling with a cash crunch and overdue payments, the company aims to address debts and secure funding. The layoffs reflect broader issues in the startup ecosystem.

    Bengaluru based start up Dunzo lays off 50% workforce, only 50 employees remain: Report vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Dunzo, the quick-commerce startup backed by Reliance Retail, has dramatically reduced its workforce by 75%, leaving just 50 employees in its core supply and marketplace teams, according to recent reports.

    Once a leader in India's online delivery sector, Dunzo saw rapid growth and garnered significant investment from major players like Reliance Retail and Google. However, the company has struggled to compete and sustain its business amidst fierce competition.

    Shifting e-commerce dynamics: Flipkart eyeing acquisition of Dunzo to take on Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit?

    In recent years, Dunzo has faced numerous challenges and made several tough decisions to try to recover from financial difficulties. Despite these efforts, the company has now laid off approximately 150 employees. The layoffs are part of a broader strategy to cut costs, address outstanding debts, and secure necessary funding.

    Sources familiar with the situation revealed that the layoffs are intended to help Dunzo manage its severe cash crunch. The company is struggling with overdue salaries for both current and former employees and outstanding payments to vendors, according to a report on TOI.

    In an email sent to employees on Friday, Dunzo assured that it would settle pending salaries, severance pay, leave encashment, and other dues as soon as it secures the required funds. This message is part of a series of communications from the company regarding its financial troubles and ongoing efforts to raise capital. Earlier in July, Dunzo had indicated that it was nearing the completion of a financial transaction and expected to resolve its dues within 10-15 days. However, subsequent updates revealed continued delays and difficulties in securing the necessary funds.

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet

    The latest round of layoffs at Dunzo is a significant concern not only for the company but also for the wider startup ecosystem. The substantial job cuts could impact service quality and potentially undermine investor confidence, serving as a warning to other startups about the importance of financial stability.

    Dunzo's recent communication to employees also highlighted the need for better financial management and support for startups. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod vkp

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests

    Chikkamagaluru Over 200 tourists defy govt ban, trek at Ettina Bhuja; Outrage sparks (WATCH) vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Over 200 tourists defy govt ban, trek at Ettina Bhuja; Outrage erupts (WATCH)

    Karnataka CM social media expense Rs 54 lakh per month reveals RTI response by CM office vkp

    Staggering Rs 54 lakh per month! RTI reveals Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's office social media expense

    Bengaluru Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    Recent Stories

    Monsoon in India: How to keep towels, bedsheets odor-free during rainy season RBA

    Monsoon in India: How to keep towels, bedsheets odor-free during rainy season

    How to easily remove stubborn stains from white clothes? Here are some tips dmn

    How to easily remove stubborn stains from white clothes? Here are some tips

    Caught on camera: Who was Vanraj Surayakant Andekar? Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Who was Vanraj Surayakant Andekar? Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune (WATCH)

    cricket Who is Nahid Rana ? Bangladesh cricket's new fast bowling sensation! scr

    Who is Nahid Rana ? Bangladesh cricket's new fast bowling sensation!

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vakratunda to Mahodara; Know the powerful meanings behind 5 names of Lord Ganesha RTM

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vakratunda to Mahodara; Know the powerful meanings behind 5 names of Lord Ganesha

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon