Audi director Fabrizio Longo dies in horror fall off 10,000 ft while climbing Italian mountain

A top Audi executive who was an avid mountain climber fell 10,000 feet to his death in a tragic accident just a few miles from the Italian-Swiss border on Sunday, according to reports.

Fabrizio Longo, a top director of Audi Italy and an avid mountain climber, tragically lost his life on Sunday in a climbing accident in the Adamello mountains. The 62-year-old adventurer fell from a height of 10,000 feet while scaling Cima Payer, a peak he had climbed numerous times before.

Longo, who had been alone on the climb, fell near the summit of the daunting mountain. A fellow climber who witnessed the fall immediately rushed to seek help, but despite swift efforts by rescue teams, Longo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A helicopter team later recovered his body from a gorge 700-feet-deep and transported to Carisolo for further arrangements.

Who was Fabrizio Longo?

As the director of Audi Italy since 2014, Longo was widely respected in the automotive industry. His career began in 1987 at Fiat, where he made his mark in marketing before leading the Lancia brand in 2002. Joining Audi in 2012, Longo quickly ascended to the role of Director, a position he held with great distinction until his untimely death.

Longo, who run the luxury car company’s Italy-based operations, was not just known for his professional achievements but also for his passion for climbing. A dedicated hiker and frequent visitor to the Adamello mountains, he embraced the challenges of the outdoors with the same zeal he brought to his career.

A prosecutor's office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The date for Longo's funeral will be announced once his body is released to his family.

Latest Videos