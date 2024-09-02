Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Audi director Fabrizio Longo dies in horror fall off 10,000 ft while climbing Italian mountain

    A top Audi executive who was an avid mountain climber fell 10,000 feet to his death in a tragic accident just a few miles from the Italian-Swiss border on Sunday, according to reports.

    Audi director Fabrizio Longo dies in horror fall off 10,000 ft while climbing Italian mountain shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 8:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

    Fabrizio Longo, a top director of Audi Italy and an avid mountain climber, tragically lost his life on Sunday in a climbing accident in the Adamello mountains. The 62-year-old adventurer fell from a height of 10,000 feet while scaling Cima Payer, a peak he had climbed numerous times before.

    Longo, who had been alone on the climb, fell near the summit of the daunting mountain. A fellow climber who witnessed the fall immediately rushed to seek help, but despite swift efforts by rescue teams, Longo was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A helicopter team later recovered his body from a gorge 700-feet-deep and transported to Carisolo for further arrangements.

    Who was Fabrizio Longo?

    As the director of Audi Italy since 2014, Longo was widely respected in the automotive industry. His career began in 1987 at Fiat, where he made his mark in marketing before leading the Lancia brand in 2002. Joining Audi in 2012, Longo quickly ascended to the role of Director, a position he held with great distinction until his untimely death.

    Longo, who run the luxury car company’s Italy-based operations, was not just known for his professional achievements but also for his passion for climbing. A dedicated hiker and frequent visitor to the Adamello mountains, he embraced the challenges of the outdoors with the same zeal he brought to his career.

    A prosecutor's office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The date for Longo's funeral will be announced once his body is released to his family.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway snt

    France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway

    JAW-DROPPING! Kazakh acrobat's balancing act with 3,200-metre chair stack stunt stuns world (WATCH) shk

    JAW-DROPPING! Kazakh acrobat's balancing act with 3,200-metre chair stack stunt stuns world (WATCH)

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video shk

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video

    'No issues with China': Putin reaffirms strong Russia-Beijing ties amid Western elite hostility (WATCH) shk

    Russia's Putin reveals his kids speak Chinese, affirms Moscow-Beijing ties amid Western hostility (WATCH)

    These 3 Indian YouTube channels are among top 10 most-subscribed list; take a look! shk

    These 3 Indian YouTube channels are among top 10 most-subscribed list; take a look!

    Recent Stories

    Look 5 years younger with this powerful face mask! RTM

    Look 5 years younger with this powerful face mask!

    France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway snt

    France SHOCKER! Man drugs 72-yr-old wife, allows strangers to rape her over 90 times in 10 yrs; trial underway

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: A look at iconic celebrity maternity shoots by B-Town's fashionistas RTM

    Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: A look at iconic celebrity maternity shoots by B-Town's fashionistas

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Times Bigg Boss Marathi contestant posted cleavage revealing pictures RKK

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Times Bigg Boss Marathi contestant posted cleavage revealing pictures

    Shots fired at AP Dhillon's Vancouver residence: Lawrence Bishnoi gang reveals motive (WATCH) AJR

    Shots fired at AP Dhillon's Vancouver residence: Lawrence Bishnoi gang reveals motive (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon