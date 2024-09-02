Food
Everyone wants to know about the lifestyle of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in the country. There is a lot of interest in knowing what his daily routine is like.
Mukesh Ambani takes great care of his fitness along with his business. According to reports, Mukesh Ambani has lost up to 15 kg weight a few months back without any workout.
He did not do any special workout to lose weight, but followed a strict diet plan, which helped him to keep himself fit.
Mukesh Ambani's day starts with yoga. Per reports, he wakes up at 5:30 in the morning. Along with yoga and meditation, Surya Namaskar is also a part of his daily routine.
Talking about Mukesh Ambani's breakfast, he takes a light breakfast. He loves South Indian dishes. In breakfast, he prefers Idli-Sambhar and fruit juice.
Mukesh Ambani's lunch consists of simple Indian food. He loves home cooked food. His lunch consists of homemade Gujarati Kadhi, Dal, Rice, Rajma and Chapati.
Gujarati style dal is a must in Mukesh Ambani's dinner. Apart from this, he also takes vegetables, rice and salad.
Ambani does not like junk food at all, but sometimes he does not hesitate to enjoy street food. He loves Dahi Batata Puri and Vada Pav, which comes from Mumbai's Swati Snacks.
Mukesh Ambani also likes Sev Puri. Many times he likes to eat it as a light snack with tea.
Apart from this, Mukesh Ambani also likes all kinds of Gujarati dishes. These include Fafda, Bhakri, Khakhra and Dhokla.