    Bengaluru struggles with water shortage as well rise in temperatures

    Bengaluru faces an unexpected February heatwave exacerbating the drinking water shortage, leading to rising tanker prices. Environmental changes and human activities contribute to the crisis, prompting health warnings from experts about staying hydrated and seeking shade to avoid heat-related illnesses.

    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    People in Bengaluru are experiencing a surprise heatwave in February, which is unusual for this time of year. The weather is much hotter than usual, making it uncomfortable for people. Last year, the temperature in February was around 30 degrees Celsius during the day and 19 degrees Celsius at night, but this year it's even hotter. The heat has been getting worse over the past 10 days.

    Additionally, the shortage of drinking water has been hounding Bengaluru, with people alleging that the tanker water price has been rising in the city. Reportedly, the 5 Rs water tanks are closing in the city due to the shortage of underground water. Various residents have stated that the house owners have sent text messages stating the shortage of drinking water in the areas. 

    Bengaluru struggles from shortage of drinking water, residents decry tanker owners price hike

    The water woes and the increased heat are caused by changes in the environment and human activities. There's been less rain and not as many cold days, which usually helps cool things down. Also, more vehicles on the roads and cutting down trees have made things worse. Trees are important for keeping the environment balanced and regulating temperature.

    BBMP budget will transform Bengaluru’s landscape: DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Experts are warning people about the health risks of being in high temperatures for too long. They say it's important to drink lots of water to stay hydrated because sweating can make you lose a lot of water from your body. Not drinking enough water can lead to problems like dehydration and kidney stones. People with allergies might feel worse because the heat and dry air make it easier for allergens to spread.

    To stay healthy, experts recommend drinking plenty of water and other refreshing drinks like buttermilk, fruit juices, and coconut water. They also suggest staying in the shade, using umbrellas, and not spending too much time in direct sunlight to avoid getting sick from the heat. As the city continues to get hotter, everyone needs to take care of themselves.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
