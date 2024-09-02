Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod

    Actor Darshan, an undertrial in Ballari Jail for the Renukaswamy murder case, is struggling with back pain from using an Indian-style commode. Authorities approved a surgical chair based on medical recommendations. He's closely monitored in a high-security cell with enhanced surveillance.

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod vkp
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Actor Darshan, currently an undertrial prisoner in Ballari Jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, has encountered a new challenge. Used to the comfort of a luxurious foreign commode in Parappana Agrahara Jail, Darshan has reportedly struggled with the Indian-style commode in Ballari Jail, claiming that his back pain has made it difficult for him to use the facility.

    In response to his request, the prison authorities, following a doctor's recommendation, have agreed to provide him with a surgical chair to alleviate his discomfort. Reports suggest that Darshan is expected to receive the surgical chair by Monday evening.

    Actor Darshan enters Ballari jail with branded shirt and cooling glass, sparks controversy; DIG issues notice

    The decision was based on a thorough review by orthopaedic doctors, including reports from Parappana Agrahara Jail and Ballari Jail. The Prisons Department DIG approved the surgical chair after receiving a detailed medical report, which highlighted Darshan's back pain. The Ballari District Health and Family Welfare Department is now responsible for providing the chair.

    Before the approval, Darshan underwent a medical checkup to confirm his condition. His blood pressure, sugar levels, and other vitals were examined, and it was confirmed that his back pain was genuine. The medical report from Parappana Agrahara Jail was sent via mail to Bellari, where it was compared with the local medical report, ultimately confirming the need for the surgical chair.

    Actor Darshan’s Transfer to Ballari Jail: Know its history, significance and more

    To ensure Darshan's safety, three CCTV cameras and three body-worn cameras have been installed in the jail. The footage from these cameras is being saved, with a new hard disk purchased to store the recordings. Darshan is under close surveillance in high-security cell number 15, which is equipped with these cameras. A special team has been appointed to monitor the CCTV footage around the clock.

    The high-security cell where Darshan is housed is also home to other notorious criminals, some of whom are accused of more than three crimes. Darshan occupies cell 15 out of the 16 high-security cells. He and four other accused are in cells 3 and 4. In these cells, the prisoners have no contact with each other. Darshan is allowed to walk outside his cell only twice a day, spending most of his time in isolation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests

    Chikkamagaluru Over 200 tourists defy govt ban, trek at Ettina Bhuja; Outrage sparks (WATCH) vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Over 200 tourists defy govt ban, trek at Ettina Bhuja; Outrage erupts (WATCH)

    Karnataka CM social media expense Rs 54 lakh per month reveals RTI response by CM office vkp

    Staggering Rs 54 lakh per month! RTI reveals Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's office social media expense

    Bengaluru Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    Karnataka Alcohol bottles, cigarettes found lying inside Belur govt hostel; Parents express outrage vkp

    Karnataka: Alcohol bottles, cigarettes found lying inside Belur govt hostel; Parents express outrage

    Recent Stories

    Easy Nighttime Weight Loss Tips For Effective Results anr

    Easy nighttime weight loss tips for effective results

    Singer Suchitra claims actress Rima Kallingal hosted rave parties, questions her women empowerment advocacy dmn

    Singer Suchitra claims actress Rima Kallingal hosted rave parties, questions her women empowerment advocacy

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention

    Who is Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya? Know his Rs 1406 crore net worth RKK

    Who is Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya? Know his Rs 1406 crore net worth

    What is fridgescaping? How social media is transforming fridge interiors into decorated displays (WATCH) AJR

    What is fridgescaping? How social media is transforming fridge interiors into decorated displays (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon