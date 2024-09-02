Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod

Actor Darshan, an undertrial in Ballari Jail for the Renukaswamy murder case, is struggling with back pain from using an Indian-style commode. Authorities approved a surgical chair based on medical recommendations. He's closely monitored in a high-security cell with enhanced surveillance.

Actor Darshan, currently an undertrial prisoner in Ballari Jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, has encountered a new challenge. Used to the comfort of a luxurious foreign commode in Parappana Agrahara Jail, Darshan has reportedly struggled with the Indian-style commode in Ballari Jail, claiming that his back pain has made it difficult for him to use the facility.

In response to his request, the prison authorities, following a doctor's recommendation, have agreed to provide him with a surgical chair to alleviate his discomfort. Reports suggest that Darshan is expected to receive the surgical chair by Monday evening.



The decision was based on a thorough review by orthopaedic doctors, including reports from Parappana Agrahara Jail and Ballari Jail. The Prisons Department DIG approved the surgical chair after receiving a detailed medical report, which highlighted Darshan's back pain. The Ballari District Health and Family Welfare Department is now responsible for providing the chair.

Before the approval, Darshan underwent a medical checkup to confirm his condition. His blood pressure, sugar levels, and other vitals were examined, and it was confirmed that his back pain was genuine. The medical report from Parappana Agrahara Jail was sent via mail to Bellari, where it was compared with the local medical report, ultimately confirming the need for the surgical chair.



To ensure Darshan's safety, three CCTV cameras and three body-worn cameras have been installed in the jail. The footage from these cameras is being saved, with a new hard disk purchased to store the recordings. Darshan is under close surveillance in high-security cell number 15, which is equipped with these cameras. A special team has been appointed to monitor the CCTV footage around the clock.

The high-security cell where Darshan is housed is also home to other notorious criminals, some of whom are accused of more than three crimes. Darshan occupies cell 15 out of the 16 high-security cells. He and four other accused are in cells 3 and 4. In these cells, the prisoners have no contact with each other. Darshan is allowed to walk outside his cell only twice a day, spending most of his time in isolation.

