Why are BMRCL staff opposing Bengaluru Metro's fare hike? Centre steps in to halt proposal

Bengaluru's proposed Namma Metro fare hike has been temporarily delayed by the Central Government, asking BMRCL for a detailed report. Metro employees oppose the hike, suggesting cost-saving measures like reducing maintenance expenses and optimizing staff salaries, instead of burdening passengers with higher fares.

Bengaluru’s metro passengers can breathe a sigh of relief as the proposed fare hike for Namma Metro has been temporarily put on hold. The Central Government has asked the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to submit a detailed report before implementing any hike, delaying the increase in fares that was planned to take effect from February 1.

The BMRCL had proposed a steep fare hike of 41% citing rising operational costs. Currently, the minimum fare on the metro stands at ₹10, with the maximum fare capped at ₹60. The last revision in metro fares was implemented in 2017, and no updates have been made since. However, the Central Government’s intervention has brought a halt to the fare revision, asking the corporation to justify the increase.



Adding to the debate, BMRCL’s employees have raised strong objections to the fare hike. The metro employees' union, led by its president Suryanarayana Murthy, submitted a letter to the BMRCL Managing Director with a list of 11 suggestions aimed at curbing revenue leakage and improving efficiency instead of increasing fares. The letter alleged that unnecessary expenses amounting to ₹5 crore are being incurred monthly and claimed that ₹60 to ₹70 crore could be saved annually with better management practices.

The employees' union highlighted several areas of concern and offered solutions to minimize costs:

1. They suggested that 50% of the monthly maintenance costs of ₹1–2 crore could be saved by optimizing the process.

2. The union claimed that unscientific allowances could be halved to reduce expenses.

3. Over 300 contract employees above the age of 60 are drawing high salaries, and a 50% reduction was suggested here too.

4. They recommended removing unqualified individuals holding important posts with high pay.

5. Instances of multiple appointments for a single post, such as in the HR department, were flagged for review and correction.

6. The practice of promoting contract employees was questioned.

7. Installing solar panels at all metro stations to reduce electricity costs was proposed.

8. Canceling outsourced maintenance contracts and assigning the work to permanent employees could cut costs.

9. The union urged the appointment of a new officer to expedite property development projects.

10. Expanding the pay-and-park system at metro stations to boost revenue was another suggestion.

11. The union demanded stricter measures to curb irregularities in the tendering process.



BMRCL justified the proposed fare hike by pointing to increasing operational costs. However, employees argued that internal inefficiencies and leakages must be addressed before burdening commuters with higher fares.

The Central Government’s directive has postponed the fare hike, providing temporary relief to Bengaluru’s metro commuters.

