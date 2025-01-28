Bengaluru metro commuters remain disappointed as RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow line delayed until March

Bengaluru commuters face disappointment as the RV Road to Bommasandra Yellow Line metro launch is delayed until March due to a shortage of coaches. Despite the 18-kilometre stretch being ready, BMRCL awaits deliveries from a Chinese supplier to begin driverless operations.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Bengaluru commuters have been let down once again as the much-awaited metro service on the Yellow Line, connecting RV Road and Bommasandra, will not be operational as planned. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the line will likely be inaugurated in March due to a shortage of metro coaches.  

The 18-kilometer stretch, part of the Yellow Line, was ready for operation six months ago. However, the trains cannot be launched on this route as BMRCL lacks sufficient coaches to operate driverless metro services.

Initially, the BMRCL had planned to open the line in January, and passengers were eager to use the metro for a faster and more comfortable commute. However, the delay in procuring metro coaches has forced authorities to postpone the inauguration.  

According to BMRCL, the tender for metro coaches had been awarded to a Chinese company. Despite receiving the contract, the company has failed to deliver the required coaches within the stipulated timeline. So far, only one coach has been handed over to BMRCL, with a promise to deliver the remaining coaches by March.  

Officials have confirmed that once the additional coaches arrive, the driverless metro service on the Yellow Line will finally begin operations. Until then, commuters who were looking forward to the new metro route will have to wait a bit longer.  

The delay disappoints thousands of passengers, especially those who rely on this route for their daily commute. The new metro line was expected to significantly reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion in the city.  

