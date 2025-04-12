Lifestyle

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on

Take Deep Breaths

Whenever you feel angry, immediately take 3 to 5 deep breaths. Inhale through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth. This will oxygenate your brain and calm you down

Drink Cold Water

A glass of cold water can cool down the fire of anger. Water controls the body temperature and calms the mind. Always try this trick when you are angry

Stay Silent for 2 Minutes

A word spoken in anger can break a relationship. So, stop yourself and just sit quietly for 2 minutes. This silence will balance your mind

Change Location, Go for a Walk

If the atmosphere of a place is making you angry, leave it. Take a walk, stand on the balcony, or sit in a quiet corner

Watch Something Funny on Your Mobile

Anger changes when the mind is engaged elsewhere. Watch a funny video or memes; this will lighten the mood and make the anger disappear

Talk to Yourself

Talk to yourself in the mirror — “You can control yourself,” “Anger will only cause harm” — this positive self-talk works immediately

