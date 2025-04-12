Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on

Lifestyle
Whenever you feel angry, immediately take 3 to 5 deep breaths. Inhale through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth. This will oxygenate your brain and calm you down
A glass of cold water can cool down the fire of anger. Water controls the body temperature and calms the mind. Always try this trick when you are angry
A word spoken in anger can break a relationship. So, stop yourself and just sit quietly for 2 minutes. This silence will balance your mind
If the atmosphere of a place is making you angry, leave it. Take a walk, stand on the balcony, or sit in a quiet corner
Anger changes when the mind is engaged elsewhere. Watch a funny video or memes; this will lighten the mood and make the anger disappear
Talk to yourself in the mirror — “You can control yourself,” “Anger will only cause harm” — this positive self-talk works immediately
