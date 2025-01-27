Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

The Karnataka government’s decision to allow vehicles in Cubbon Park on second and fourth Saturdays has sparked outrage among environmentalists and citizens. Critics argue it disrupts the park’s tranquility and harms its ecosystem, while officials defend it as a traffic management measure.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

In a controversial move that has sparked outrage among environmentalists and park lovers, the Karnataka government has decided to allow vehicle movement in the iconic Cubbon Park on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on January 23, despite strong opposition from environmental groups.

The new rule permits vehicles to ply within the park from 7 PM to 10 PM on these Saturdays. The government justified the decision to address the growing traffic congestion in the area, citing requests made by the city’s traffic police.

However, environmentalists and citizens concerned about Bengaluru's green spaces have strongly disapproved. They argue that allowing vehicles into Cubbon Park, a peaceful green oasis in the heart of the city, will disrupt its tranquillity and damage its natural beauty. Critics have raised concerns that vehicle movement will disturb visitors and harm the park’s ecosystem.

Cubbon Park has long been a traffic-free zone on weekends and public holidays, providing a calm escape for walkers, joggers, and families. The government’s latest decision has drawn criticism for reversing this initiative. Environmentalists have warned that reintroducing vehicles into the park will make it difficult for visitors to enjoy its serenity without the annoyance of noise and pollution.  

Environmental groups have strongly opposed the move, stating that it undermines years of efforts to preserve Bengaluru’s green spaces. "This decision will destroy the park’s charm. Allowing vehicles, even for a few hours, set a dangerous precedent for the future,” said a representative of a local environmental organization.

Park visitors also shared their disappointment. "Cubbon Park is one of the few peaceful places left in Bengaluru. This decision feels like a step backwards," said a frequent visitor.

Defending the move, officials claimed that allowing vehicles on select days and specific timings would alleviate traffic issues in central Bengaluru. They assured that measures would be in place to minimize disruptions to park-goers.

The government’s decision comes despite multiple appeals from environmentalists to maintain the park as a vehicle-free zone. Many feel that alternative solutions to manage traffic could have been explored without affecting Cubbon Park’s ecosystem.

