Less Fabric, More Comfort: One Shoulder Blouse for Lehenga

Lifestyle
If you are going to a wedding party in the summer season and want to wear a lehenga, then make an airy and open one-shoulder blouse with it, which will give you glamorous look.
If you want to wear something modern and stylish with a Banarasi floral lehenga, then get a black colored ruffle pattern one shoulder blouse made.
You can also get a pink colored monochromatic lehenga made. Which has a pleated skirt and one shoulder blouse of the same fabric, which is made in frill design on the sleeves.
With a batik print lehenga, you can get this type of sleeveless one shoulder blouse made in black satin fabric in half a meter of cloth.
Like Aditi Rao Hydari, with a golden colored heavy lehenga, get a one shoulder blouse made by taking peach colored tissue fabric. Which has puff sleeves.
With this type of one shoulder blouse, you will not even need to carry a chunni, because it has been made in one shoulder and draped like a pallu at the bottom.
With a blue colored zari work lehenga, you can also get this type of strap one shoulder blouse made. In which there is a cut sleeve on one side and a thin strap on the other side.
