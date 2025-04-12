Lifestyle

Less Fabric, More Comfort: One Shoulder Blouse for Lehenga

Get a One Shoulder Blouse Stitched on Lehenga

If you are going to a wedding party in the summer season and want to wear a lehenga, then make an airy and open one-shoulder blouse with it, which will give you glamorous look.

Plain Black One Shoulder Blouse

If you want to wear something modern and stylish with a Banarasi floral lehenga, then get a black colored ruffle pattern one shoulder blouse made.

Frill Design One Shoulder Blouse

You can also get a pink colored monochromatic lehenga made. Which has a pleated skirt and one shoulder blouse of the same fabric, which is made in frill design on the sleeves.

Satin One Shoulder Blouse

With a batik print lehenga, you can get this type of sleeveless one shoulder blouse made in black satin fabric in half a meter of cloth. 

Get a One Shoulder Blouse Made from Tissue Fabric

Like Aditi Rao Hydari, with a golden colored heavy lehenga, get a one shoulder blouse made by taking peach colored tissue fabric. Which has puff sleeves.

Bell Sleeves One Shoulder Blouse

With this type of one shoulder blouse, you will not even need to carry a chunni, because it has been made in one shoulder and draped like a pallu at the bottom.

Strappy One Shoulder Blouse

With a blue colored zari work lehenga, you can also get this type of strap one shoulder blouse made. In which there is a cut sleeve on one side and a thin strap on the other side.

