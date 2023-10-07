Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Criticizes Karnataka Congress Govt Over Budgetary Shortfalls

    A senior minister revealed that the Chief Minister of Karnataka has expressed an alarming concern - the lack of funds to provide basic office furniture in newly established districts. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has once again launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka Congress government, warning about the potentially devastating consequences of their guarantee schemes on the state's economy. 

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Criticizes Karnataka Congress Govt Over Budgetary Shortfalls
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    Taking to platform X, Chandrasekhar stated, "I had previously cautioned that the Karnataka state government's reliance on guarantee schemes would lead to financial instability in the future."

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had earlier disclosed that there were insufficient funds for developmental projects in the current fiscal year. The latest revelation regarding the absence of funds for procuring chairs and tables in these new districts has raised concerns about fiscal mismanagement.

    Chandrasekhar went on to question whether Rahul Gandhi's leadership, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, could provide a transparent account of where the allocated funds had been utilized. He asserted that these developments epitomize the real consequences of Rahul's guarantee schemes, predicting dire implications for the state's economy in the near future.

    In a separate statement, Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to combating criminal and harmful content on the Indian internet. He revealed that notices have been issued to major platforms such as X, YouTube, and Telegram to swiftly remove content related to child sexual abuse. 
    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    Chandrasekhar stated, "We maintain a zero-tolerance policy against the dissemination of criminal and harmful content on Indian cyberspace." He cited the IT Act, which mandates that websites prevent such content on their platforms, and warned that failure to do so could result in the withdrawal of permissions under Rule 79 of the IT Act. As a result of this notice, these websites are compelled to promptly eliminate any child abuse-related content and prohibit its future presence on their platforms.

    The government's commitment to creating a safe and secure online environment aligns with established IT norms and regulations.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop lake monitoring app for managing waterbodies in city vkp

    Bengaluru's BBMP to develop lake monitoring app for managing waterbodies in city

    Bengaluru: MP Tejasvi Surya says to conduct Yellow Line metro trial test in November vkp

    Bengaluru: MP Tejasvi Surya says to conduct Yellow Line metro trial test in November

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna vkp

    'Congress is selling state for 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu': Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna

    'I have not joined Congress, I am just supporting govt': Karnataka MLA MP Lata vkp

    'I have not joined Congress, I am just supporting govt': Karnataka MLA MP Lata

    Recent Stories

    Indias Gaganyaan mission advances: First crew module ready for liftoff AJR

    India's Gaganyaan mission advances: First crew module ready for liftoff

    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    Kerala: Passenger trains to continue running late due to new Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala: Passenger trains to continue running late due to new Vande Bharat Express

    Sikkim flash floods: 53 killed as 27 bodies recovered from Teesta river AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: 53 killed as 27 bodies recovered from Teesta river

    Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; applauding 'daring' subject ATG

    Thank You For Coming review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar lauded by netizens; 'daring' subject applauded

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon