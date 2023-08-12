Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unexpected Twist: Rapido ride takes a luxurious turn with Royal Enfield Hunter

    Bengaluru’s bustling urban landscape often demands convenient transportation solutions, and bike taxis have emerged as a popular choice for many. Rapido, a prominent player in the bike taxi service industry, is known for its efficient Activa and regular bike offerings. However, one recent incident left a passenger in awe, as their booked Rapido ride arrived in a rather unconventional form -- a Royal Enfield Hunter motorcycle.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    The surprising tale unfolded when a Bengaluru-based software engineer scheduled a Rapido ride for a quick commute. Much to their astonishment, the bike taxi that arrived was not the usual run-of-the-mill choice, but a high-end Royal Enfield Hunter.

    The unexpected twist didn't end there -- a conversation with the Rapido rider revealed that he was, in fact, a software engineer himself . This unusual encounter prompted the passenger, Nishit Patel, to share the extraordinary experience on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). 
    While the choice of transportation undoubtedly caught attention, what truly makes this incident stand out is the identity of the Rapido captain. The rider turned out to be a ‘DevOps engineer’ working in a company that specializes in managing enterprise Kubernetes clusters. This revelation shines a light on the diverse and multi-talented professionals that thrive in India's tech hub.

    Nishit Patel's tweet describing the unique journey garnered substantial traction, amassing over 5 thousand views and sparking a range of comments. One user humorously questioned the earnings of bike taxi drivers, to which Patel responded with an acknowledgment that he missed an opportunity to inquire about it. Another user came in with an interesting anecdote about Ahmedabad, where OLA, Uber, and Rapido drivers have reportedly been spotted riding luxury bikes such as Royal Enfields and Harley Davidsons. 
    As the city of Bengaluru continues to be a hotbed of technological innovation and surprises, this story offers a fascinating glimpse into the lives of those who navigate its streets while adding a touch of unexpected luxury to the realm of bike taxi services.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
