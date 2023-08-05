Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps

The Karnataka Transport department plans to launch its own government-operated app-based taxi service in Bengaluru to address complaints against private services like Ola and Uber. The aim is to offer affordable fares, ensure driver welfare, and provide a secure transportation option. Minister Reddy set a year-end deadline for the app's launch.

In a bid to address the issues and mishappenings caused by private app-based taxi services in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Transport Department has taken a significant step. The department has decided to launch its own government-operated taxi service in the city.

This move comes after numerous complaints from customers about problems like price hikes, harassment, and other concerns associated with popular apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido.



'Auto driver charged extra Rs100 over the fare...' man shares OLA experience in Bengaluru

One of the main grievances has been the alleged mistreatment of drivers, including salary disputes and unfair cut-offs. The various transport-related organizations recently approached the government to propose their concerns, in a meeting with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

To counter these issues and provide a reliable alternative, the government has decided to initiate its own app-based taxi service. The primary aim is to offer affordable fares and eliminate problems faced by users. This governmental app will be similar to existing private apps like Ola and Uber, making it familiar and easy to use for customers.

To be a part of this service, auto and taxi drivers will need to register themselves on the application and gain approval from the department. Once approved, they will be available to provide rides to customers who download the app from the play store. The app will notify nearby drivers when a customer requests a ride, ensuring a seamless experience for both drivers and passengers.

To ensure the success and efficiency of the app, Minister Reddy conducted a meeting with BMTC officials. During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of the service, including fare regulations, app management, development, and the benefits it will offer to auto and taxi drivers.

Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages

Minister Reddy has set a strict deadline for the application's development, aiming to have it up and running by the end of the year.

This governmental taxi service is expected to bring relief to customers in Bengaluru and create a more secure and convenient transportation option while addressing the issues posed by private app-based services.