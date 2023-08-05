Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps

    The Karnataka Transport department plans to launch its own government-operated app-based taxi service in Bengaluru to address complaints against private services like Ola and Uber. The aim is to offer affordable fares, ensure driver welfare, and provide a secure transportation option. Minister Reddy set a year-end deadline for the app's launch.

    Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to launch app-based taxi services amid concerns over private apps vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    In a bid to address the issues and mishappenings caused by private app-based taxi services in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Transport Department has taken a significant step. The department has decided to launch its own government-operated taxi service in the city. 

    This move comes after numerous complaints from customers about problems like price hikes, harassment, and other concerns associated with popular apps such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

    'Auto driver charged extra Rs100 over the fare...' man shares OLA experience in Bengaluru

    One of the main grievances has been the alleged mistreatment of drivers, including salary disputes and unfair cut-offs. The various transport-related organizations recently approached the government to propose their concerns, in a meeting with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

    To counter these issues and provide a reliable alternative, the government has decided to initiate its own app-based taxi service. The primary aim is to offer affordable fares and eliminate problems faced by users. This governmental app will be similar to existing private apps like Ola and Uber, making it familiar and easy to use for customers.

    To be a part of this service, auto and taxi drivers will need to register themselves on the application and gain approval from the department. Once approved, they will be available to provide rides to customers who download the app from the play store. The app will notify nearby drivers when a customer requests a ride, ensuring a seamless experience for both drivers and passengers.

    To ensure the success and efficiency of the app, Minister Reddy conducted a meeting with BMTC officials. During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of the service, including fare regulations, app management, development, and the benefits it will offer to auto and taxi drivers.

    Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages

    Minister Reddy has set a strict deadline for the application's development, aiming to have it up and running by the end of the year. 

    This governmental taxi service is expected to bring relief to customers in Bengaluru and create a more secure and convenient transportation option while addressing the issues posed by private app-based services.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line vkp

    Why pro-Kannada activists oppose the proposed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu Metro line

    First project of suburban railway in Bengaluru to be approved by year-end vkp

    First project of suburban railway in Bengaluru to be approved by year-end

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt vkp

    Kannada compulsory subject in CBSE, ICSE schools: Karnataka HC notice to state govt

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams vkp

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams

    No betrayal of SC/ST, our guarantees benefit them too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    No betrayal of SC/ST, our guarantees benefit them too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Adah Sharma health update: 'The Kerala Story' actress opts for Ayurvedic treatment horrible rash; shares photos RBA

    Adah Sharma health update: 'The Kerala Story' actress opts for Ayurvedic treatment horrible rash; shares photo

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu refutes receiving financial aid for treatment: Asserts 'I wasn't paid in marbles ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu refutes receiving financial aid for treatment: Asserts 'I wasn't paid in marbles

    Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh days after clashes, illegal constructions razed AJR

    Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh days after clashes, illegal constructions razed

    Biryani to Chole Bhature-7 popular Indian lunch items for weekend RBA EAI

    Biryani to Chole Bhature-7 popular Indian lunch items for weekend

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details AJR

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon