Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    225-minute waiting time for 45 minute journey on Rapido app: Bengaluru man's tweet shocks netizens

    Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion and challenges faced by commuters highlighted as man shares a shocking waiting time of over 3.7 hours for a 45-minute journey on Rapido app.

    225 minute waiting time for 45 minute journey on Rapido app: Bengaluru man's tweet shocks netizens snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    Bengaluru, renowned for its thriving tech industry and infamous traffic congestion, has once again made headlines for its challenging transportation woes. According to location technology company TomTom, the city was ranked the world's second most congested city, trailing only behind London. Recently, a man took to Twitter to share a screenshot from the Rapido app, revealing the dire traffic situation in the city.

    The man had booked an auto on the Rapido app for a 45-minute journey from Koramangala to JP Nagar. However, the waiting time displayed on the screenshot was astonishing – the autorickshaw accepting the ride was a staggering 225 minutes away, equivalent to 3.7 hours.

    In his caption, the man expressed his frustration, stating, "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel."

    Rapido Care, the customer support team, promptly responded to the incident, apologizing for the inconvenience and expressing regret that there were no available captains (drivers) at the time. They assured the man that they are continually increasing their fleet to address such issues and thanked him for his patience.

    "Hi Deyalla, please accept our apologies for the inconvenience you faced. We regret there were no captains available during your time of need. Nevertheless, we are increasing the fleet every day from our end. Thank you for your patience in this matter," it noted.

    The situation further highlights the challenges faced by commuters in Bengaluru due to the city's heavy traffic. Earlier, a viral picture showed a woman working on her laptop while riding pillion on a Rapido bike amidst the congested streets of Bengaluru. The image captured the struggle of navigating through the traffic-laden Koramangala-Agara-Outer Ring Road patch.

    As the city grapples with its traffic woes, ride-hailing services like Rapido are working to improve their services and increase their fleet to better serve the commuting needs of Bengaluru's residents. However, the ongoing traffic congestion remains a significant concern for the city's residents and authorities alike.

    (Image for representation purpose)

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed snt

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed

    Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state AJR

    Manipur violence: 31 Opposition leaders meet President Murmu, demand PM Modi's visit to state

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty' AJR

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty'

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF 59 Aug 02 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF 59 Aug 02 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes

    Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, Separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations AJR

    Fundamentalist Muslim cannot be equated with extremist, separatist: Jammu and Kashmir HC observations

    Recent Stories

    Explore Your Passions: 7 engaging Hobbies for personal growth MSW EAI

    Explore Your Passions: 7 engaging Hobbies for personal growth

    Monsoon safety: 7 must-follow tips to avoid influenza AJR EAI

    Monsoon safety: 7 must-follow tips to avoid influenza

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Ishan Kishan disappointed despite brilliant performance in the ODI series osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Ishan Kishan disappointed despite brilliant performance in the ODI series

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted adc

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed snt

    Unusual surgery in Bengaluru: 'Sack of marbles' growing on woman's scalp since childhood successfully removed

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon