Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'

    Three Muslim students, who were allegedly involved in a filming incident at a local paramedical college in Karnataka's Udupi district, have been granted conditional bail by a local court. The students had allegedly recorded a video of a Hindu student in the restroom using a mobile phone. Meanwhile, the case continues to take political twists with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara seeming to questioning the National Commission for Women's visit and wondered if the incident that happened in Udupi was that big a deal.
     

    Udupi Washroom Video Row: Karnataka Home Minister asks 'is Udupi situation as bad as Manipur?'
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    Wondering why the NCW had "not gone" to Manipur yet, Parameshwara seemed to question why NCW member Kushboo Sundar travelled to Udupi to investigate the alleged 'washroom filming case' at a paramedical college.

    He asked the media persons, "Is this incident in Udupi that big? I have no say in who has to be there or what they have to see. What happened in Manipur, I have no idea what to call it, and the naming committee hasn't even started yet. Is the event that took place in Udupi really that big a deal?"

    When asked why a FIR had not been filed sooner in the Udupi college issue, the minister said, "Police were waiting for someone to give the complaint. Neither side wanted the tension to reach that level." The public's focus on the issue encouraged them to take initiative on their own. 
    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Parameshwara described the incident in which female students at an Udupi college allegedly videographed another female student while she was using the restroom as 'a tiny event blown out of proportion'. He clarified that by 'small issue' he was not trying to dismiss the subject altogether.

    BJP Yuva Morcha Karyakartas staged a  protest in front of the Home Minister's residence. An FIR was lodged against all of them on Friday.

    Former Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "It appears that the home department will take no action. Looking at the department's actions, one wonders whether the government is still alive. The Siddaramaiah government has abused its authority. It is a jihadist, communal government. The incident in Udupi is an example of this. The government initially said that the incident did not occur. The victim did not make a complaint, thus the case was not registered."

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka rain: Heavy vehicles banned at Agumbe ghat till September 15 vkp

    Karnataka rain: Heavy vehicles banned at Agumbe ghat till September 15

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees vkp

    Karnataka DyCM: No funds for development this year due to implementation of 5 guarantees

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka vkp

    International Tiger Day 2023: Census reveals there are 435 tigers in Karnataka

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin vkp

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity vkp

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity

    Recent Stories

    Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh sweet dishes to satisfy your sweet tooth! ATG EAI

    Pootharekulu to Rava Kesari: 11 delectable Andhra Pradesh sweet dishes to satisfy your sweet tooth!

    Heres What Dulquer Salmaan Did Before He Became A Superstar ADC

    Here's What Dulquer Salmaan Did Before He Became A Superstar

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli equals Ross Taylor in ODI catches, sets sights on breaking Indian record osf

    IND vs WI 2023: Virat Kohli equals Ross Taylor in ODI catches, sets sights on breaking Indian record

    Will never shake hands with Russians, says Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan amid World Championships row snt

    Will never shake hands with Russians, says Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan amid World Championships row

    Sports Al Ahli secures record signing of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City osf

    Al Ahli secures record signing of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon