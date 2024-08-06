Stranded and darkened: Attigundi village in Chikkamagaluru witnessed 45 days without power, bus facility

Attigundi village in Chikkamagaluru has been without electricity for 45 days due to severe flooding and torrential rains, which have damaged power lines and poles. The continuous rain has also halted bus services, isolating Attigundi and neighbouring villages. Residents face daily struggles, including limited communication and transportation difficulties.

Attigundi, a village nestled at the foothills of Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk, has been plunged into darkness for the past 45 days due to relentless torrential rains. Situated in one of Karnataka's highest regions, Mullayanagiri, the area has been experiencing severe flooding, further compounding the villagers' struggles.

The incessant rainfall, which has battered the region for over a month and a half, has caused extensive damage. Numerous electric poles along the Attigundi route have been uprooted, severing the power supply completely. Repair efforts are currently impossible due to the severe damage to power lines and poles, and the harsh weather conditions make it challenging for Mescom personnel to address the issues.



As a result, the village has been without electricity for over a month. With mobile charging facilities non-existent in the village, residents are forced to travel to the nearest city to recharge their phones. Despite these efforts, many villagers have abandoned their phones due to the inconvenience.



In addition to the power outage, bus services to Attigundi and nearby Dattapeeth have been halted for the past 45 days. Heavy rains have caused landslides and road collapses, disrupting both government and private bus routes. This has left residents of Attigundi and over ten other villages in the Mullayanagiri foothills isolated.

The lack of electricity and public transportation has severely impacted daily life. Residents are struggling to maintain a connection with the outside world, and the constant rain and fog make it difficult to even see neighbours.

