Renowned Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passes away at 89 in Bengaluru

Kamala Hampana, a prominent figure in Kannada literature, passed away at 89 due to a heart attack at her daughter's home in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. Celebrated for her pioneering contributions spanning over six decades, she leaves behind a revered legacy. Her final rites will be held at her residence in Rajajinagar, followed by a donation of her body to Ramaiah Medical College.

