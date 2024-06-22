Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renowned Kannada writer Kamala Hampana passes away at 89 in Bengaluru

    Kamala Hampana, a prominent figure in Kannada literature, passed away at 89 due to a heart attack at her daughter's home in Seshadripuram, Bengaluru. Celebrated for her pioneering contributions spanning over six decades, she leaves behind a revered legacy. Her final rites will be held at her residence in Rajajinagar, followed by a donation of her body to Ramaiah Medical College.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Bengaluru bid farewell to one of its literary stalwarts today as Kamala Hampana, a distinguished figure in Kannada literature, passed away at the age of 89. The veteran writer breathed her last due to a heart attack early this morning at her daughter's residence in Seshadripuram.

    Kamala Hampana celebrated as a pioneering female writer, had a profound impact on Kannada literary circles with her extensive contributions spanning over six decades. Her demise marks the end of an era in Kannada literature, leaving behind a legacy cherished by countless admirers.

    A recipient of prestigious awards such as the Danachintamani Attimabbe Award and the Nadoja Award from Hampi Kannada University, Kamala Hampana's literary prowess was acknowledged on national platforms, including her tenure as President of the 71st Kannada Literary Conference.

    The final rites and homage for Kamala Hampana are scheduled to take place today at her residence in Rajajinagar, where arrangements for her last darshan have been made until evening. Following this, by her wishes, her body will be donated to Ramaiah Medical College.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
