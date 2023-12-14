Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Railways Update: Train service between Hubballi and Karatagi disrupted; read details

    Train services between Boodagumpa and Chikkabenakal Yard are disrupted due to maintenance. Cancellations include SSS HUBALLI-Karatagi and KARATAGI-SSS HUBALLI DAILY PASSENGER SPECIAL trains. Guntur section services were impacted by SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express cancellations. Passengers are advised to seek updates and plan alternate travel arrangements.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    Passengers planning to travel between Boodagumpa and Chikkabenakal Yard via train have been met with cancellations and disruptions owing to ongoing engineering works and safety-related maintenance activities.

    Specific train services affected by these cancellations include:

    1. Train No. 07381 - SSS HUBALLI-Karatagi Daily Passenger Special stands cancelled for today 14th December and tomorrow, 15th December.
    2. Train No. 07382 - KARATAGI-SSS HUBALLI DAILY PASSENGER SPECIAL is also cancelled for today 14 December and tomorrow, 15 December.

    Passengers alert! Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service cancelled for one week due to THESE reasons

    Additionally, the South Central Railway has issued notifications regarding suspending train services on the Guntur section due to safety-related maintenance works.

    The affected train services identified by South Central Railway are:

    Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train to arrive from China by Dec 15; 21 Chinese experts get visa

    1. Train No. 17329 - SSS Hubballi-Vijayawada Daily Express stands cancelled from December 18, 2023, to December 31, 2023.
    2. Train No. 17330 - Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express is cancelled from December 19, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

    Passengers intending to travel on these routes are urged to stay updated with the latest information from railway authorities and make alternative arrangements considering the disruptions in train services. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during this period of service interruptions.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
