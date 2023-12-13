Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Passengers alert! Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service cancelled for one week due to THESE reasons

    South Western Railway will cancel multiple train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru from December 13 to 23 due to yard reconstruction at Hassan. Affected services include Mysore to Arasikere, Yeshavantpura to Mysore, Mysore to Talaguppa, KSR Bangalore to Kannur, and others. Passengers are urged to arrange alternative travel plans during this period.

    Passengers alert! Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service cancelled for one week due to THESE reasons
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    South Western Railway has announced the cancellation of multiple train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru from December 13 to December 23. This decision comes in light of essential yard reconstruction work scheduled at Hassan during this period.

    The affected train services include:

    - From December 14 to December 22: Mysore to Arasikere (06214), Arasikere to Mysore (06213), Yeshavantpura to Mysore (16207), Mysore to Yeshavantpura (16208), Mysore to Talaguppa (16222), Mysore to Arasikere (06268), Arasikere to Mysore (06267), Mysore to Sir MV Bangalore (06269).

    Bengaluru Metro's first driverless train to arrive from China by Dec 15; 21 Chinese experts get visa

    - December 15 to December 23: Talaguppa to Mysore (16221).

    - December 16 to December 20: KSR Bangalore to Kannur (16511).

    - December 17 to December 21: Kannur to KSR Bangalore (16512).

    - December 16 to December 20: KSR Bangalore to Karwar (16595).

    - December 17 to December 21: Karwar to Bangalore (16596).

    - December 13 to December 21: SMVT Bangalore to Mysore (16270).

    Specifically, on December 16, the Yesvantpur to Mangalore Junction (16539) service will be cancelled, followed by Mangalore Junction to Yeshavantpur (16540) on December 17. 

    ‘Jab we met…’ User claims Bengaluru auto driver helped catch train, 27 km within 25 mins

    Additionally, trains from Mangalore Junction to Yesvantpur (16576) will not run on December 15, 18, 20, and 22, while the Yeshavantpur to Karwar (16515) service stands cancelled on December 13, 15, 18, 20, and 22. Similarly, the Karwar to Yeshwantpur (16516) train will not operate on December 14, 16, 19, 21, and 23.

    Passengers planning to travel during this period are advised to make alternative arrangements.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
