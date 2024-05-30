Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP sets foot in India on May 31? Read here

    It is reportedly said that the suspended JD(S) MP has booked a business-class ticket on Lufthansa's Munich-Bengaluru flight, which is scheduled to arrive at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 1:30 am on May 31.

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP steps foot in India on May 31? Read here AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna from Karnataka's Hassan is all set to land in India on Friday (May 31), facing immediate arrest upon his arrival. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Thursday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will arrest the MP on Friday in connection with the sex abuse case.

    It is reportedly said that the suspended JD(S) MP has booked a business-class ticket on Lufthansa's Munich-Bengaluru flight, which is scheduled to arrive at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 1:30 am on May 31.

    PM Modi bows down to woman who turns 'waste to wealth' at election rally in Odisha; WATCH viral moment

    What happens seconds after Prajwal Revanna lands in India?

    A team from the SIT is stationed at Kempegowda International Airport, ready to arrest Prajwal Revanna as soon as he steps foot in Bengaluru. Upon landing, the immigration officials will detain the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and hand him over to the SIT due to a lookout notice against him.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated action to revoke Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "A show cause notice was issued to the passport holder on May 23, giving him ten working days to respond to our notice. We await a response and will take further action per the rules."

    According to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, Prajwal Revanna's passport will be cancelled if he does not land in India on May 31. The minister stressed that if Revanna returns, he will be arrested, and the legal process will proceed in full.

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Over 500 people track MP's flight from Munich amid heightened anticipation

    This development marks a significant step in the high-profile case, with authorities poised to take stringent action against the suspended MP. The arrest and subsequent legal proceedings will be closely watched, given the involvement of a prominent political figure and the serious nature of the allegations.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 6:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stranded by monsoon, forgotten by authorities: Kodagu village's 25-year-long struggle continues (WATCH) vkp

    Stranded by monsoon, forgotten by authorities: Kodagu village's 25-year-long struggle continues (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Muslim man arrested for posting 'Savarkar is terrorist' on Facebook in Koppal vkp

    Karnataka: Muslim man arrested for posting ‘Savarkar is terrorist’ on Facebook in Koppal

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR vkp

    Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB vkp

    Bengaluru: No Cauvery water supply on June 4 and 5, says BWSSB

    Fire accident in Technova tapes factory at Bengaluru's Bommasandra industrial area, rescue underway vkp

    Fire accident in Technova tapes factory at Bengaluru's Bommasandra industrial area, rescue underway

    Recent Stories

    7 ways to prevent your AC from catching fire amid heatwave RKK

    7 ways to prevent your AC from catching fire amid heatwave

    Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH) SNT

    'Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH)

    Sandeep Lamichhane denied US Visa again, Sparks massive protests in Nepal osf

    Sandeep Lamichhane denied US Visa again, Sparks massive protests in Nepal

    Hardik Pandya's Flamboyant Love Life: A list of his past relationships osf

    Hardik Pandya’s Flamboyant Love Life: A list of his past relationships

    shocking Rejected lover attempts suicide after hacking woman to death in AP's Eluru; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Jilted lover hacks woman to death in AP's Eluru, attempts suicide; disturbing CCTV video surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon