PM Modi bows down to woman who turns 'waste to wealth' at election rally in Odisha; WATCH viral moment

In a heartwarming moment that left many awe-struck, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down to touch the feet of Kamala Moharana, a 66-year-old woman artisan, during an election meeting at Barua, just outside Kendrapada town.

Kamala, who leads a self-help group in Khairpur village, where women transform waste materials into beautiful decorative items, was visibly moved by the Prime Minister's gesture. "I tried to touch Modi's feet. But the Prime Minister suddenly bowed his head before me and touched my feet. I will never forget the moment in my life," she shared, her voice filled with emotion.

The interaction unfolded as PM Modi learned of Kamala's presence on the dais, prompting him to express his happiness by bowing before her in front of the assembled crowd. This touching encounter was a culmination of PM Modi's earlier acknowledgment of Kamala's commendable work during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.

Kamala's journey as an artisan began eight years ago when she started crafting various items like baskets, pen stands, flower pots, and wall hangings from waste materials, including plastic and polythene. Despite facing initial skepticism from her village, Kamala persevered, eventually earning recognition for her innovative work.

Moved by PM Modi's praise and considering him akin to an elder brother, Kamala took the initiative to create a rakhi from waste materials and sent it to him through the postal service.

"My life changed dramatically from the day the Prime Minister heaped praise on my work. Modi is like my elder brother. Hence, I prepared a rakhi from waste materials like plastic, polythene, zari, and packets of food items, biscuits, and milk, among others, and sent it to the PM through post a few months back," she recounted.

Kamala's dedication to environmental sustainability and her creative approach to waste management have not only earned her admiration but also inspired her community to recognize the value of her efforts.

