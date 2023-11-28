Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru for November 29; check area details

    Scheduled power outage in Bengaluru's northern areas tomorrow from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm to facilitate maintenance activities. Sahakaranagara and surrounding blocks, Amritahalli, Talakaveri Layout, and more will be affected. Maintenance includes upgrading infrastructure, clearing vegetation, installing power supplies for water systems, cable upkeep, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru for November 29; check area details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Residents in various parts of Bengaluru are set to experience a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting northern regions of the city from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The scheduled interruption will impact several areas, including Sahakaranagara A, B, D, E, F, and G Blocks, Amritahalli, Talakaveri Layout, and many others including Brigade Caladium and adjacent localities.

    The announced power cut is attributed to multiple essential maintenance activities and infrastructural enhancements in progress across the region. Authorities have highlighted specific reasons behind the outage, ranging from vegetation clearance near power poles and transformers to the installation of power supplies for water supply systems as part of multi-village schemes.

    BESCOM blames rodents for fatal electrocution of mother and child in Bengaluru

    The maintenance activities encompass various tasks, including the upgrading, modernization, and maintenance of Distribution Transformer Centers (DTC Structures), cable installations, and upkeep of ring main units. Furthermore, tree-cutting operations are being conducted to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

    Other significant tasks contributing to the planned outage involve the facilitation of a 24-hour water supply and the repair of damages to underground cables, crucial for ensuring an efficient and reliable power network.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details vkp

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    Karnataka: Tenants in Bengaluru face eviction amidst owner's loan fraud: Seek justice from Chief Minister vkp

    Karnataka: Tenants in Bengaluru face eviction amidst owner's loan fraud: Seek justice from Chief Minister

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Karnataka: Bengaluru contractor connected to Rs 42 crore IT raid dies amid controversy

    Bengaluru: BMRCL fines woman for unauthorised donation collection inside Namma Metro vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL fines woman for unauthorised donation collection inside Namma Metro

    Karnataka: Students in Tumkur face shortage of buses due to Shakti Yojana vkp

    Karnataka: Students in Tumkur face shortage of buses due to Shakti Yojana

    Recent Stories

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan ATG

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details vkp

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    Who is Lin Laishram? Randeep Hooda to marry Manipuri actor, model in Imphal RBA

    Who is Lin Laishram? Randeep Hooda to marry Manipuri actor, model in Imphal

    Basketball LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss osf

    LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon