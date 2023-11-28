Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru for November 29; check area details

Scheduled power outage in Bengaluru's northern areas tomorrow from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm to facilitate maintenance activities. Sahakaranagara and surrounding blocks, Amritahalli, Talakaveri Layout, and more will be affected. Maintenance includes upgrading infrastructure, clearing vegetation, installing power supplies for water systems, cable upkeep, and ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Residents in various parts of Bengaluru are set to experience a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting northern regions of the city from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. The scheduled interruption will impact several areas, including Sahakaranagara A, B, D, E, F, and G Blocks, Amritahalli, Talakaveri Layout, and many others including Brigade Caladium and adjacent localities.

The announced power cut is attributed to multiple essential maintenance activities and infrastructural enhancements in progress across the region. Authorities have highlighted specific reasons behind the outage, ranging from vegetation clearance near power poles and transformers to the installation of power supplies for water supply systems as part of multi-village schemes.



The maintenance activities encompass various tasks, including the upgrading, modernization, and maintenance of Distribution Transformer Centers (DTC Structures), cable installations, and upkeep of ring main units. Furthermore, tree-cutting operations are being conducted to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Other significant tasks contributing to the planned outage involve the facilitation of a 24-hour water supply and the repair of damages to underground cables, crucial for ensuring an efficient and reliable power network.